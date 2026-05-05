Cote d'Ivoire: Bernabé Swings to Loss As New Division Weighs On Earnings

Bernabé Côte d'Ivoire, the Abidjan-based industrial supplies and building materials distributor, swung to a net loss of 65.6 million FCFA ($117,200) in the first quarter of 2026, reversing a profit of 16.1 million FCFA ($28,800) in the same period of 2025, as the integration of a new business division created a drag on earnings.

Revenue was essentially flat at 11.2 billion FCFA ($20 million) -- down just 0.1% from 11.2 billion FCFA a year earlier -- indicating that the core business held its ground. The problem was costs: the integration of the Equipment division, which the company added to its structure on January 1, 2026, added overhead that the division's still-early revenue has not yet offset.

Management was explicit about the cause: the Equipment division is in a ramp-up phase, generating costs before generating proportionate revenue. That is a normal feature of a new business integration, but it creates a short-term earnings drag that the company acknowledged will resolve as volumes build.

The full-year 2025 result -- a net profit of 22.3 million FCFA ($39,900) -- was itself modest, suggesting Bernabé operates with thin margins relative to its revenue base. Any disruption, whether from one-off items in 2025 or a new division in 2026, pushes the net result to zero or below quickly.

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The company guided toward a return to profit as the Equipment and Power divisions gain traction, supported by a new showroom opening for its Technibat materials brand.

Key Takeaways

Bernabé Côte d'Ivoire is a niche industrial distributor, selling building materials, technical equipment, and power solutions to construction and infrastructure clients in Côte d'Ivoire. It is a small-cap stock on the BRVM and its financial profile reflects the realities of a thin-margin distribution business: revenue is large relative to profit, working capital needs are significant, and any change in the cost base or timing of sales can flip the bottom line from positive to negative. The Equipment division integration is both a risk and an opportunity. If the division generates the volumes management expects -- drawing on Côte d'Ivoire's ongoing infrastructure spending on roads, bridges, the Abidjan metro, and urban development -- it could become a meaningful earnings contributor within two to three years. The materials business, supported by the new Technibat showroom, is similarly aligned with the construction cycle, which has been positive in Côte d'Ivoire for several years. For investors, Bernabé is a company where the business case rests on whether it can build scale in its new divisions fast enough to justify the investment. The Q1 loss, while technically negative, is explained by a specific and manageable cause -- a new division not yet at scale -- rather than a deterioration in the existing business.