Burkina Faso: Coris Bank Profit Up 22 Percent in Standout First-Quarter Results

Coris Bank International, the Ouagadougou-based lender listed on the BRVM, delivered a first-quarter result that stands out across the regional banking sector, with net profit rising 22% to 21.5 billion FCFA ($38.4 million) and deposits growing nearly 38% -- a combination that points to a bank taking market share even in a difficult operating environment.

Net banking income rose 28.5% to 36.8 billion FCFA ($65.8 million), the largest revenue gain among Burkina Faso-based banks reporting this quarter. The bank attributed the growth to its commercial momentum and expanded activity, without breaking down the contribution by segment.

Deposits reached 2.37 trillion FCFA ($4.2 billion), up from 1.71 trillion FCFA ($3.1 billion) a year earlier -- a 38% rise that is striking for any bank and particularly so in a country navigating security challenges and an economy under strain. The loan book grew a more modest 3.8%, suggesting Coris is building funding capacity ahead of credit deployment rather than growing loans first.

The bank also inaugurated its new headquarters in Ouagadougou during the quarter, a milestone that coincides with the military government's mandate requiring major operators to establish permanent premises in the capital.

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The pre-tax result rose 23.7% to 23.6 billion FCFA ($42.2 million), with the gap between pre-tax and net profit implying a tax charge that is broadly in line with prior periods.

Key Takeaways

Coris Bank International is a privately owned Burkinabé bank -- a distinction that matters in a market where state-linked institutions and foreign subsidiaries dominate the landscape across much of WAEMU. Founded by Ivorian-Burkinabé entrepreneur Idrissa Nassa, Coris has grown aggressively over the past decade through organic expansion and acquisitions across the sub-region. Its 38% deposit growth in a single quarter is extraordinary and deserves scrutiny: growth of that scale typically reflects either a major institutional client or government entity parking large sums, a migration of deposits from competitors, or an aggressive retail mobilisation campaign -- and the distinction matters for durability. What is consistent with the pattern is that Coris has outperformed the Burkinabé market for several consecutive years, gaining share partly because of its local ownership credentials with the military government and partly because of its client-facing network. The bank's Q1 2026 performance is the more impressive given that Burkina Faso's macro environment -- security disruption across 30% of territory, fiscal pressure, limited external financing -- would normally suppress banking activity. For BRVM investors, Coris is one of the few high-growth banking stories in the region, and the Q1 result reinforces that narrative. The key risk is concentration: a bank growing this fast in a single challenging market needs tight risk controls to avoid the asset quality problems that rapid loan growth can create.