Burkina Faso: BOA Burkina Faso Revenue Falls As Country Risk Weighs On Lending

Bank of Africa Burkina Faso, the Ouagadougou-based lender and BMCE Group subsidiary, opened 2026 with net profit of 4.52 billion FCFA ($8.1 million) in the first quarter, down 13% from 5.2 billion FCFA ($9.3 million) a year earlier, as net banking income contracted and the operating environment remained under strain.

Net banking income fell 10.7% to 12.7 billion FCFA ($22.7 million) -- the sharpest top-line contraction among BOA's six BRVM-listed subsidiaries this quarter. The bank did not provide a detailed breakdown, but the dynamics are consistent with a market where both loan growth and transaction volumes are compressed.

The deposit base grew 6.3% to 933 billion FCFA ($1.67 billion), a sign that the bank is still attracting funds. But the loan book fell 1.2% to 469 billion FCFA ($838 million), reflecting caution on credit deployment in a market where risk is elevated. The loan-to-deposit ratio consequently sits well below 50%, meaning the bank holds significant uninvested liquidity.

The pre-tax result fell 16.9% and, after accounting for risk costs and taxes, the net result declined 13%. Management did not provide a commentary on why income fell as sharply as it did, beyond the implicit acknowledgement that market conditions remain difficult.

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BOA Burkina Faso is the group's third-largest BRVM subsidiary by assets and historically one of its more profitable units. The Q1 result represents a setback relative to that track record.

Key Takeaways

BOA Burkina Faso's Q1 results reflect the reality of operating in an economy that has been in a state of security emergency for more than three years. The jihadist insurgency that controls or disrupts over 30% of national territory creates direct costs for banks: loan losses in affected regions, reduced business activity from displaced populations, and higher operating costs from security requirements. The 10.7% revenue drop is partly the story of a shrinking economic activity base: when businesses close, relocate, or curtail operations, they borrow less, transact less, and hold lower balances. The deposit growth -- 6.3% -- is actually a constructive signal in this context, suggesting clients still trust the bank with their savings even if they are not expanding their credit lines. The gap between deposit growth and lending contraction tells the story of a bank that is receiving funds but choosing not to deploy them aggressively, which is a rational risk management posture given the environment. For BRVM investors, BOA Burkina Faso trades at a valuation discount to its peers in more stable markets, a discount that reflects the country risk premium appropriately. The key question for 2026 is whether any improvement in the security situation allows the bank to unlock its latent lending capacity -- a large uninvested deposit base is a source of future earnings if conditions allow.