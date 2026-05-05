Cote d'Ivoire: Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire Posts Strongest Q1 in Years On Volume Growth

Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire, the Yopougon-based food manufacturer and subsidiary of the Swiss group, posted its best first-quarter result in recent years, with net profit rising 37% to 7.5 billion FCFA ($13.5 million) as a 31% revenue surge translated into higher earnings despite cost pressures.

Revenue reached 70.8 billion FCFA ($126.7 million), up from 54.1 billion FCFA ($96.7 million) in Q1 2025. The company attributed the jump to higher volumes, effective sales execution, and operational discipline -- a combination that suggests the growth was broad-based across its product portfolio rather than concentrated in a single category.

The operating result rose a more modest 15% to 10.9 billion FCFA ($19.5 million), meaning that revenue grew faster than profits from operations -- a sign that input costs, including raw materials and packaging, absorbed some of the volume gain. The 37% net profit jump is higher than the operating result, likely reflecting a favourable tax outcome or positive financial income.

The company acknowledged cost pressures on specific raw materials and packaging inputs but said these were managed effectively. Management said it expects to maintain the growth trajectory through the rest of 2026.

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For full year 2025, Nestlé CI earned 18.4 billion FCFA ($32.9 million) on revenue of 233.3 billion FCFA ($417 million), a baseline that Q1 2026 is tracking well ahead of on an annualised basis.

Key Takeaways

Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire produces and sells some of the most widely consumed food brands in West Africa -- Maggi seasoning cubes, Milo, Nescafé, and infant nutrition products -- across a market of over 30 million consumers in Côte d'Ivoire alone, with exports to the sub-region. The 31% revenue jump is unusually large for a mature consumer staples company and warrants understanding what drove it: the company cited volumes, suggesting it sold more units rather than simply charging more, which is a more durable growth signal than price-led revenue inflation. Côte d'Ivoire's consumer market has been growing steadily, underpinned by urbanisation, a rising middle class, and population growth, which creates a structural demand tailwind for affordable packaged food. The gap between the 31% revenue rise and the 15% operating result improvement tells investors that margins tightened -- likely because input costs for agricultural commodities, packaging, and energy rose alongside revenues. That dynamic is common across food manufacturers globally and is the reason Nestlé CI's long-term margin depends on its pricing power and cost efficiency rather than just volume. The 37% net profit jump, if it holds through the full year, would deliver a meaningfully higher dividend -- a prospect that matters for income-oriented BRVM investors who hold the stock partly for its consistent dividend history.