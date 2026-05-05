Niger: BOA Niger Confirms Recovery Path With Q1 Profit Up 29 Percent

Bank of Africa Niger's first-quarter 2026 activity report confirms the recovery narrative that management outlined after a difficult 2025, with net profit rising 29% year-on-year to 1.47 billion FCFA ($2.6 million) as the bank rebuilt income and cut costs simultaneously.

Net banking income rose 8% to 5.2 billion FCFA ($9.3 million), driven by improved yields on the credit portfolio as the bank shifted its lending mix toward better-priced SME facilities. The loan book fell further to 123 billion FCFA ($219.9 million), down from 128 billion FCFA ($228.7 million) at year-end 2025, as the deleveraging process continues.

Operating costs fell 9%, lifting the gross operating result by 42% and pushing the cost efficiency ratio to 56.2% -- a meaningful improvement from the 66.2% recorded for the full year 2025 and the 66.8% seen in Q1 2025. That combination of more income and lower costs is exactly the mix the bank said it was targeting.

Risk costs doubled compared with Q1 2025, a reflection of continued effort to work through legacy problem loans rather than any new deterioration. The bank is still in clean-up mode but generating profit while doing it.

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The pre-tax result rose 26% and the net result 29%. Given the zero dividend for 2025, the stock's 28.7% year-to-date gain reflects the market's reading of this directional improvement.

Key Takeaways

This Q1 report is essentially an addendum to the full-year 2025 press release covered separately. The key message is consistent: BOA Niger is executing a recovery that was always structural rather than cyclical. The bank operates in a country where macroeconomic and security conditions limit the pace of loan growth, meaning the recovery is primarily an earnings quality story -- fewer provisions, lower costs, better yield on a smaller but cleaner portfolio -- rather than a volume expansion. The 29% profit rise on 8% income growth demonstrates that cost cutting is doing more of the work than revenue recovery, which is a sustainable path only if income eventually re-accelerates. That re-acceleration depends on whether the SME lending push -- where new loan file production grew 19% in 2025 -- translates into actual loan book growth in the second half of 2026. If it does, and if risk costs continue to normalise as the legacy provisions are absorbed, the earnings trajectory could steepen. For BRVM investors who held through the 2025 pain, Q1 2026 is validation. The question is whether patient capital is rewarded by a return to dividend payments in 2026 -- a signal the bank has not yet given.