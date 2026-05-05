Cote d'Ivoire: Ecobank Ci Grows Q1 Revenue but Rising Risk Costs Weigh On Profit

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: ECOC) started 2026 with net banking income growing 3.7% to 30.8 billion FCFA ($55.1 million), a solid top-line performance in a market where the bank is operating with deliberate caution on credit.

The income growth was driven entirely by interest margins, which jumped 12.7% as the bank earned more on its loan and securities portfolio. Fee income fell 17%, a drop the bank did not explain in detail but which likely reflects lower transactional volumes or a shift in the mix of business away from higher-fee activities.

The number that set the tone for the quarter was risk costs. Provisions against potential loan losses rose nearly fourfold to 1.7 billion FCFA ($3 million), compared with just 454 million FCFA ($812,000) in the same period of 2025. That surge absorbed most of the extra income generated by stronger interest margins, dragging net profit down 1.6% to 13 billion FCFA ($23.2 million) despite the revenue growth.

The balance sheet tells a story of a bank that is actively choosing deposits over loans. Deposits grew 12% while the loan book fell 2.6%, pushing the loan-to-deposit ratio down to 58.3% from 66.9% a year earlier. The bank is sitting on more liquidity than it is deploying into credit -- a conservative posture that reduces near-term earnings but limits downside risk.

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The return on equity, at 23%, remains high by regional banking standards, indicating that even a cautious Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire generates strong returns for shareholders.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire is the largest unit of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the pan-African banking group listed in Lomé. The Ivorian subsidiary sits inside one of the fastest-growing banking markets in West Africa -- Côte d'Ivoire's economy has grown at roughly 6-7% annually for over a decade, and private sector credit penetration remains well below levels seen in comparable middle-income economies. The bank's decision to shrink its loan book while growing deposits is not unusual for a bank managing through a period of heightened macro uncertainty -- the Middle East conflict, elevated global commodity costs, and currency pressures across the WAEMU zone all create reasons for caution. The quadrupling of provisioning costs is the most important signal in the Q1 filing: it either reflects specific stress in parts of the portfolio, or a forward-looking decision to build reserves while earnings can absorb the cost. At a 99.1% coverage ratio on non-performing loans, the bank is fully provisioned against known bad debts -- meaning future provisions would be for new deterioration, not old. For investors, the 23% return on equity and tight cost efficiency ratio of 45.7% confirm a well-run bank; the risk cost trajectory is the variable to watch through the rest of the year.