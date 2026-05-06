Mali Junta Chief Takes Over Defence Minister's Role Amid Criticism From UN

The United Nations voiced grave concern Tuesday over reports of extrajudicial killings allegedly conducted by the security forces in Mali, now plunged into crisis following an assault on ruling junta strongholds. This comes as junta leader Assimi Goïta announced he would take on the additional role of defence minister.

The attacks on 25-26 April by Tuareg separatists and Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists saw the groups capture the key northern town of Kidal as they launched numerous assaults in the largest offensive in the west African country in nearly 15 years.

The fighting in various locations resulted in the death of at least 23 people, with the United Nations children's agency Unicef reporting that civilians and children were among the dead and injured.

Defence minister Sadio Camara was killed by a car bomb at his residence.

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In response, Mali's junta leader, Assimi Goita, said he would assume the additional role of defence minister, according to a decree announced on public broadcaster ORTM on Monday.

Subsequent clashes between the Malian security forces and the separatists and jihadists were reported over the weekend.

"We are deeply troubled by the worsening human rights situation across Mali", UN human rights office spokesman Seif Magango told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

Speaking from Nairobi, he said the attacks reportedly resulted in heavy casualties among civilians, with many more forced to flee their homes.

Mali investigates soldiers over role in coordinated insurgent attacks

Militants from Al-Qaeda's branch in the Sahel region - the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) - joined forces with the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), an ethnic Tuareg separatist movement, in the attacks against the junta and its Russian mercenaries.

"There have been gravely concerning reports of extrajudicial killings and abductions, allegedly carried out by members of the security forces following the April 25 and 26 attacks," said Magango.

On Saturday, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesman for the separatists, stated that "mass graves containing several bodies were discovered today in the Amchach camp, located in Tessalit, which the FLA took control of the previous day, following the withdrawal of the Malian army and the Russian mercenaries."

"Initial findings suggest that these civilians were taken to this base before being executed there," he said on Facebook.

French news agency AFP was unable to verify this information independently.

Reports of abductions, blockades

Mountaga Tall, a well-known Malian lawyer and politician critical of the ruling junta, was abducted overnight Saturday by masked men in the capital Bamako, members of his family told AFP.

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"His wife was physically assaulted as she tried to record the abduction on her mobile phone and her phone confiscated," Magango said.

"Three relatives of the exiled politician Oumar Mariko were also reportedly abducted a day earlier. Their whereabouts remain unknown," the spokesman added.

Mali lawyer critical of junta abducted overnight

The UN rights office is calling for the Malian authorities' announced investigation into the April 25-26 attacks to be comprehensive, addressing "all allegations of related violations and abuses - undertaken in full compliance with international human rights law", the spokesman said.

"Arrest and detention of suspects must be in line with rule of due process, and without discrimination," he added.

UN rights chief Volker Turk is calling for an immediate end to the fighting, the spokesman said, and urges all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turk is also calling on the Malian authorities and all non-state armed groups to allow and facilitate "safe, sustainable and unfettered humanitarian access" to all those in need, Magango added.

The spokesman said there had been "worrying reports of hunger", adding that blockades on cities and villages "have unacceptable consequences for civilians and must end immediately".

(with AFP)