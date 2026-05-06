East Africa: Ruto Banks On the Intra-Regional Trade As Key to Advance the EAC Economy

Dodoma — PRESIDENT William Ruto has said that East African countries have significant potential to increase intra-regional trade and achieve greater economic benefits if they take deliberate steps to strengthen their cooperation.

While addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma on May 5, 2026, Ruto noted that intra-regional trade within the East African Community remains relatively low, estimated at between 15 and 30 percent. He said this indicates that a large share of trade among countries in the region is still directed outside the bloc.

He explained that this situation presents a major opportunity for member states to expand trade among themselves, which would help open new markets, strengthen industrial sectors, and increase employment opportunities for citizens.

Ruto emphasized the critical role of young people in advancing this agenda, noting that millions of youth from Kenya, Tanzania, and other countries in the region enter the labour market each year with skills, talent, and high economic aspirations.

He stated that these young people do not only need assistance but meaningful economic opportunities. According to him, strengthening regional cooperation, investing in shared infrastructure, and expanding trade within East Africa could position the region as a hub for employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development for current and future generations.