East Africa: Ruto Banks On the Intra-Regional Trade As Key to Advance the EAC Economy

5 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — PRESIDENT William Ruto has said that East African countries have significant potential to increase intra-regional trade and achieve greater economic benefits if they take deliberate steps to strengthen their cooperation.

While addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma on May 5, 2026, Ruto noted that intra-regional trade within the East African Community remains relatively low, estimated at between 15 and 30 percent. He said this indicates that a large share of trade among countries in the region is still directed outside the bloc.

He explained that this situation presents a major opportunity for member states to expand trade among themselves, which would help open new markets, strengthen industrial sectors, and increase employment opportunities for citizens.

Ruto emphasized the critical role of young people in advancing this agenda, noting that millions of youth from Kenya, Tanzania, and other countries in the region enter the labour market each year with skills, talent, and high economic aspirations.

He stated that these young people do not only need assistance but meaningful economic opportunities. According to him, strengthening regional cooperation, investing in shared infrastructure, and expanding trade within East Africa could position the region as a hub for employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development for current and future generations.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.