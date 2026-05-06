East Africa: Ruto Advises EAC Bloc to Reduce Fuel Costs By Establishing Regional Oil Refinery System

5 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — PRESIDENT William Ruto of Kenya has said that Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda have significant potential to reduce fuel costs and create jobs if they collaborate to establish a regional oil refinery.

Ruto made the remarks today, May 5, 2026, while addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation in the energy sector.

He explained that the idea emerged following discussions with Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni, where they explored ways to better leverage the region's oil resources.

"If Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda come together, we can build an oil refinery where crude oil will be processed here in Tanga, generating revenue and creating jobs for our citizens," he said.

Ruto noted that such collaboration would help reduce dependence on imported fuel, strengthen the economies of member states, and open up new employment opportunities for people across East Africa.

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