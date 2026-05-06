Tanzania: Ruto Cherishes Tanzania, Kenya's Historic Neighborhood

5 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — PRESIDENT William Ruto of Kenya has said that the relationship between Tanzania and Kenya is unique and historical, emphasizing that the two countries are connected not only by borders but also by people, culture, and language.

President Ruto made the remarks while addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma today, May 5, 2026.

He stated that "you can choose a friend, but your neighbor is given to you by God," highlighting the importance of maintaining strong and friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.

He further explained that Tanzania and Kenya share many similarities, including the use of the Swahili language and the presence of ethnic communities that cross national borders, such as the Maasai and Kuria.

Ruto said this natural bond should serve as a foundation for strengthening economic, social, and political cooperation for the benefit of citizens in both nations.

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