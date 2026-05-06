Tanzania: Ruto Hails the 400-Kilovolt Power Project for Cementing Kenya-Tanzania Ties in Energy Sector

Dodoma — PRESIDENT William Ruto has said that joint energy projects between Tanzania and Kenya continue to drive economic transformation and strengthen regional cooperation in East Africa.

While addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma, at the invitation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, on May 5, 2026, Ruto highlighted the achievements of the Kenya-Tanzania Power Interconnector project, a 400-kilovolt transmission line spanning more than 500 kilometres.

He said the project has gone beyond linking power grids, noting that it has harmonized energy systems between the two countries, enabled electricity trade, improved energy reliability, and reduced the risk of power outages.

Ruto further revealed that there are plans for a new electricity interconnection line running through Shinyanga-Mabuki-Iligorisi-Rongai into Kenya, a development expected to increase transmission capacity and strengthen the regional power market in East Africa.

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He noted that such cooperation will enhance the efficient utilization of available energy resources in the region, including Tanzania's natural gas, Kenya's geothermal energy, and other renewable sources, with the aim of building a more competitive and reliable energy market.

In another development, President Ruto praised Uganda's decision to invest in Kenya's oil pipeline construction company, saying it has transformed Uganda from a consumer into a partner, effectively turning the infrastructure into a shared regional asset.

He also stated that Kenya is ready to act as a strategic partner in the construction of an oil refinery in Tanga, noting that although the project was initially considered for Mombasa, Tanga's geographical proximity makes it part of a shared regional economic system.

Ruto concluded by emphasizing that East African Community member states should continue investing in joint strategic projects such as oil pipelines and energy infrastructure in order to enhance energy security and promote long-term sustainable economic growth.