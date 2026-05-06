Africa: All of Africa Today - May 6, 2026

Drone Strike Targets Khartoum Airport, UN Raises Alarm

A suspected drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces targeted Khartoum International Airport and nearby areas for the first time since October. Initial reports suggest that the main terminal was not hit. Witnesses said that they saw plumes of smoke after the drone strikes, adding that another attack targeted the nearby Obeid Khatim Street, areas south of Khartoum, and El Murkhiyat military base in Omdurman. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) says that its operations have not been affected. Sources indicated that the airport and its surroundings were targeted by four drones, amid unconfirmed reports about the radar being hit, while an airport worker said that the main terminal was safe and had not been targeted. The World Food Programme said its operations and staff were unaffected. The United Nations raised concern over escalating drone attacks threatening civilians and humanitarian access, noting that the airport remains a critical aid corridor.

Ramaphosa Allegedly Warned Mnangagwa Against Term Extension in Zimbabwe

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Former ally Rutendo Matinyarare has said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekend visit to Zimbabwe to caution Emmerson Mnangagwa against firing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and pursuing the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3, which could extend Mnangagwa's rule. Ramaphosa, who was Mnangagwa's guest at Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, was seen with a select group of the Zimbabwean president's allies known to support the amendment that seeks to keep him in office beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms. While Harare said his visit was private, Pretoria described it as a "working visit" where issues of mutual and bilateral interests were discussed. Matinyarare said that there was no way Ramaphosa could have come for a weekend off in Harare, considering the immigrants' crisis he is facing at home due to Zimbabwe's poor governance. He warned that pushing ahead with the amendment or removing Chiwenga could trigger political unrest with regional consequences, though his claims remain unverified.

Malawi Fuel Crisis Deepens as Shortages Worsen

Malawi is facing a deepening fuel crisis, with widespread shortages leaving filling stations empty and long queues disrupting daily life in Lilongwe and beyond. The crisis is driving up transport and food costs as well as crippling businesses and essential services such as healthcare and agriculture. Analysts say that while the fuel crisis in Malawi is not new, it can have severe consequences for the current government. They attribute the crisis to chronic foreign exchange shortages in Malawi. This is worsened by the country's heavy reliance on declining tobacco revenues and limited economic diversification, despite calls to invest in sectors like tourism and mining. The uncertainty around the ceasefire in the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz mean oil prices have remained high, with little prospect of speedy oil deliveries resuming.

UN Warns of Humanitarian Collapse After Large-Scale Mali Attacks

The human rights situation in Mali is rapidly deteriorating following coordinated attacks by armed groups across the country, with civilians killed, displaced, and cut off from food and aid, said the UN rights office OHCHR. The violence, which erupted on 25 and 26 April, saw large-scale attacks launched on multiple cities and towns by various Islamist and separatist rebels who oppose the military government, including the capital, Bamako, resulting in heavy civilian casualties and forcing many to flee their homes. The crisis has triggered severe humanitarian concerns, with blockades in areas like Mopti restricting essential supplies and raising fears of hunger. Top UN officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, have called on all parties to respect international law, including protection of civilians. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has stepped up support to hospitals in Bamako, Kati, Mopti and Gao, providing emergency supplies, fuel, and technical assistance.

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Kenya Power Supply Boosted by Heavy Rains

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has said that the country's electricity supply has received a significant boost from increased hydropower generation driven by ongoing heavy rains. The state power producer reported that sustained inflows into major dams pushed hydropower production to 9.57 million kilowatt-hours, strengthening supply to the national grid and easing reliance on costly thermal energy. CEO Peter Njenga said all dams are operating under controlled conditions, supported by coordinated water releases across the system. The gains are largely being realised within the Tana River cascade, which hosts a chain of hydropower dams fed by catchments in Mount Kenya and the Aberdare Range, regions currently experiencing sustained rainfall. KenGen has cautioned residents living downstream, particularly along the Tana River basin, to remain vigilant as controlled water releases continue.