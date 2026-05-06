Gambia Moves to Fast-Track Research Network As MoHERST Backs Key Committees

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has pledged to speed up the establishment of key committees for the Gambia Research and Education Network (GAMREN), as part of efforts to strengthen research and digital learning in the country.

The assurance was made during a two-day validation workshop held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, where officials and stakeholders reviewed findings from a national needs assessment report and discussed the next steps for implementation.

The ministry described the operationalisation of the project steering and technical committees as a "key and strong recommendation" in the feasibility report.

The workshop brought together stakeholders to review the report, gather feedback and agree on priorities for improving research and education networking in The Gambia. Officials said the process is aimed at building consensus and ensuring that the final plan reflects national needs.

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Consultants from BAHAMUS Limited were hired to develop the report.

Dr Samba Sowe, deputy permanent secretary (technical) at the ministry, said the creation of GAMREN is a major priority for the government.

He said the initiative is closely linked to national plans to expand digital access, improve research and innovation, and widen access to higher education.

From the ministry's point of view, he said, the project goes beyond infrastructure.

GAMREN is seen as a platform that will support knowledge creation, collaboration and global competitiveness for higher education institutions in The Gambia, while also strengthening scientific research and technological development.

Dr Sowe said the validation workshop comes at an important moment in the process.

He explained that it gives the ministry and stakeholders the chance to review whether the report reflects national priorities, assess whether the proposed governance structures are practical, and confirm that the technical design is sustainable and scalable.

The process, he added, will help define a clear and realistic path towards implementation.

He said the ministry's role is to provide guidance and ensure that the project aligns with national education and research goals.

"We are particularly interested in ensuring that: The proposed GAMREN framework aligns with national higher education and research objectives, Governance structures are clear, inclusive, and fit for purpose, Institutional participation is broad-based and equitable, and sustainability considerations--both financial and operational--are adequately addressed," he emphasised.

He also stressed the need for a phased approach to implementation, taking into account the readiness of institutions and available resources.

"We also emphasise the importance of phased implementation, considering institutional readiness, capacity constraints, and available resources. This will be encompassed in a viable business sustainability model that would be developed by all relevant stakeholders of the GAMREN."

The University of The Gambia (UTG) has been identified as the pilot institution, with plans to expand the network to other institutions across the country.

Dr Sowe said the ministry remains committed to ensuring the project succeeds, describing it as central to advancing research, innovation and digital education.

According to him, the Ministry remains fully committed to supporting the successful establishment and operationalisation of GAMREN. We view this initiative as a cornerstone for advancing research, innovation, and digital education in The Gambia.

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Falicia Rosamond Mendy, social safeguard specialist for the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Programme (WARDIP), said the project aims to expand broadband access and strengthen digital markets across the region.

She said supporting GAMREN is an important part of that effort.

"This workshop represents a critical step in ensuring that the work delivered so far meets the expectations of all stakeholders and aligns with both national priorities and project objectives. As the financing partner, WARDIP is committed not just to funding, but to ensuring that what is delivered is practical, implementable, and sustainable," she said.

Officials say the success of GAMREN could play a key role in improving research capacity, encouraging collaboration and helping The Gambia compete in a more digital and knowledge-driven world.