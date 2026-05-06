Namibia: President Removes Shikongo As Police Chief

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has removed Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo from his post.

The Presidency made an announcement in a media statement on Tuesday, but has not given the grounds for Shikongo's removal.

"The president of the Republic of Namibia has appointed major general Anne-Marie Nainda as the acting inspector general of the Namibian Police Force, with immediate effect," the Presidency's statement reads.

According to the statement, Nainda will serve as police inspector general in an acting capacity for a period of one year.

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"Her excellency the president has expressed full confidence in major general Nainda's leadership and her ability to ensure the continued maintenance of law and order," the statement also says.

Shikongo's dismissal came four days after a security breach at State House in Windhoek, where a naked man made it to the president's private floor on Thursday last week.

Shikongo, who has served as a police officer for almost 26 years, joined the Namibian Police before later joining the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), where he served as a soldier.

Shikongo (62) was appointed as inspector general by president Hage Geingob in 2022.

He took over from Sebastian Ndeitunga, who served in that position for 17 years.

In December 2022, Shikongo was involved in a fatal car accident on the Oshikango-Ondangwa road.

The accident claimed the lives of three people: Frans Ndengu, Stephanus Lukas and Sofia Ananias.