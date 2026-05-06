Namibia: Ndeitunga Slams Police After 'Naked' Intruder At State House

Former inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga says the failure to detect an alleged 'naked' man who entered the presidential residence at State House last week exposed weaknesses across the police chain of command.

This comes after a man was allegedly found inside the president's residence shortly after 15h00 on Thursday.

The breach fuelled speculation that president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah had fired Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo.

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Another senior official likely to face scrutiny is Michael Abraham, the head of the VIP Protection Unit at State House.

Shikongo and Abraham were not reachable for comment.

The decision whether to dismiss Shikongo would have to be made in consultation with the security

commission, which advises the president on national security matters and recommends the appointment or removal of the country's security chiefs.

The commission comprises Public Service Commission chairperson Patrick Nandango, Namibian Defence Force (NDF) chief Martin Pinehas, Shikongo, Namibia Central Intelligence Service director general Sinsy Nghipandua, Namibia Correctional Service commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela, and two members of the National Assembly.

Nghipandua could not confirm whether the commission has met or will meet to discuss the matter.

"Why are you asking me this? If the security service commission wanted the media to report on the meeting, it would have informed you," Nghipandua said yesterday.

'NEGLIGENCE'

Ndeitunga, who led the police as inspector general for 17 years, says the incident exposed negligence by law enforcement officials.

The inspector general appointed them and deployed them there.

He cannot be everywhere but he trusts those that he has given responsibility of making sure that the security of the State House is properly secured," he says.

"Those who were deployed there were in gross negligence because such a thing could not have happened if police officers did not relax their vigilance," he says.

Ndeitunga says the presence of an unauthorised individual at State House, a restricted zone, indicates that proper security measures were not maintained.

"You cannot believe someone from nowhere finds himself or herself in that VVIP area without being detected because the whole area is monitored," he says.

He adds that responsibility rests with both officers on duty and their supervisors to ensure constant vigilance and proper execution of their duties.

"Those supervisors were supposed to see that the police officers are awake, up to their duties, vigilant, patrolling and moving around State House," he says.

Ndeitunga also calls for disciplinary action against those involved, including investigations and possible dismissal.

"The inspector general should not be at peace with this incident; he has to set a serious example so that this cannot be repeated," he adds.

A PATTERN OF FAILURES

State House and police officials say the matter is being discussed by senior government officials.

Questions remain over how a civilian made it to the president's private floor, putting her life at risk.

Sources claim no guards were on duty when the intruder entered the residence.

Once apprehended, the man allegedly said he "was sent" and threatened to "be back" once released from custody.

The Namibian understands that he was taken away and charged on Thursday, however, the police did not comment.

Sources blame the failure on the "incompetence" of the police and the presidential security detail.

This is not the first time a trespassing incident occurred at State House in recent years.

During former president Hage Geingob's presidency, a person with mental illness scaled the perimeter fence and made it into the president's residence. In a separate incident, a man walked in through the gate.

In December 2011, The Namibian reported that former president Hifikepunye Pohamba dismissed his head of security, Elias Mutota, after a film crew arrived unannounced at Pohamba's homestead at Okanghudi village in the Ohangwena region.

Pohamba had just returned from Tanzania and went directly to Okanghudi, where he found the film crew waiting at his residence. He confronted them and ordered them to leave.

GAME OF THRONES

People familiar with the power dynamics in the state security apparatus say the incident has exposed a lack of trust and ongoing power struggles among senior police officials jostling for influence.

Shikongo is set to retire next September after being granted a three-year contract extension by then-president Nangolo Mbumba in 2024.

It remains unclear who could succeed him.

There are two deputy inspectors general: major general Elias Mutota, who heads operations, and major general Anne-Marie Nainda, who heads administration.

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The security cluster, including the NDF, are already facing key departures of the top brass as senior officers reach retirement age.

This has led to contract extensions of top police officers. Sources in the police say this is largely being driven by a skills gap in the ranks.

The incident brings forth a police service allegedly infiltrated by factional rivalries that successive administrations have failed to dismantle.

Senior officers describe a hierarchy split for years between officers associated with former presidents Sam Nujoma, Pohamba and Geingob.

Another suspicion being looked at is how the same 'naked' intruder was allegedly at the VIP unit at State House a few weeks ago.

Abraham has been in the police for decades and was appointed in his role under Geingob.

However, this earned him a tag in police circles of loyalty to Geingob and was subsequently rumoured to be a target by those who want to oust him.

With the police top hierarchy allegedly in turmoil, there is also speculation that the president may strip the Namibian Police of its State House protection mandate and hand it to the military.