Nigeria, Ghana Close Ranks Against Drug Cartels, Sign Landmark Anti-Trafficking Pact

Abuja — Nigeria and Ghana have reinforced their joint fight against drug trafficking networks in West Africa, sending a strong warning to criminal cartels with a new wave of coordinated enforcement and intelligence-sharing efforts.

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), declared that both countries are now more aligned than ever in tackling transnational drug crimes.

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while hosting a delegation from Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission led by its Director-General, Brig. Gen. Maxwell Obuba Mantey.

Marwa described the visit as a strategic step beyond diplomacy, emphasizing that the growing sophistication of drug trafficking and its links to money laundering demand deeper regional collaboration.

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"Let this serve as a warning to those who seek to destabilize our societies with illicit drugs: Nigeria and Ghana stand united," he said, noting that joint efforts in intelligence-led operations and interdiction strategies would significantly shrink the operational space for criminal networks.

A major highlight of the engagement was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies.

The agreement establishes a formal framework for cooperation in combating the production and trafficking of psychotropic substances, precursor chemicals and associated financial crimes.

Marwa said the MoU transforms an already strong relationship into a "structured, aggressive and unified front" against drug barons, adding that both countries would intensify joint training, digital forensics collaboration, and coordinated operations across the West African corridor.

On his part, Mantey acknowledged Nigeria's leadership role in regional security, describing the relationship between both countries as one rooted in shared history and mutual respect.

He stated that the visit was aimed at strengthening existing ties rather than starting new ones.

He warned that drug trafficking across West Africa is becoming more complex, with traffickers adopting advanced methods, expanding maritime routes, and increasing the production and distribution of synthetic drugs.

He also noted a shift in Ghana's role from primarily a transit hub to a country facing rising domestic drug use and distribution challenges.

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"No single country can effectively address this threat in isolation," Mantey said, underscoring the need for practical cooperation in operations, intelligence sharing and institutional capacity building.

He added that the success of the new partnership would depend on concrete implementation, including coordinated enforcement actions and sustained collaboration between both agencies.

The meeting, held at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, was attended by senior officials from both countries, including representatives of the Ghanaian High Commission.

The renewed alliance signals a broader regional push to confront organized drug networks, amid growing concerns over their impact on security, governance and public health across West Africa.