Nigeria: 1 Million More Midwives Needed to Save 4 Million Lives Yearly - UNFPA

Ms Keita noted that midwives are trained to provide most essential sexual and reproductive health services.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has said that one million more midwives are needed globally by 2035 to save over than four million lives every year.

Diene Keita, the Executive Director of UNFPA, said this in a statement to mark the International Day of the Midwife, highlighting the critical role of midwives in preventing avoidable maternal and newborn deaths.

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"Educating, deploying and retaining one million more midwives would transform health systems and improve millions of lives," she said.

She described midwives as essential health workers who offer a practical solution to one of the most pressing challenges in global health.

"Midwives are essential health workers, and they offer a solution to one of the most urgent challenges in global health: preventing women and newborns from dying needlessly from complications of pregnancy and childbirth," she said.

According to her, the presence of a skilled midwife significantly increases the chances of safe delivery and survival for both mother and child.

She noted that in fragile and crisis-affected settings, midwives were often the first and only providers of maternal healthcare services.

Ms Keita said Africa accounted for about half of the global shortfall in midwives, contributing to high maternal mortality rates across the continent.

"Midwives are at the heart of safer, more equitable healthcare that upholds women's rights," she said.

Ms Keita noted that midwives are trained to provide most essential sexual and reproductive health services.

She also said they offered family planning, skilled birth attendance and critical care during pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period.

"They can also provide nutrition counselling, cancer screenings, and meet other diverse healthcare needs," she said.

Ms Keita highlighted the economic benefits of investing in midwifery, noting that every one dollar invested would yield up to $16 in social and economic returns.

"Midwifery is the backbone of healthy and resilient societies where women and communities can thrive," she said.

She said UNFPA, through the Midwifery Accelerator coalition, was supporting countries to develop evidence-based investment cases tailored to local needs.

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The UNFPA chief called for increased investment in the largely female workforce through fair compensation and improved career development opportunities.

"This International Day of the Midwife, we celebrate midwives as the backbone of health systems and call for urgent investment in their education, leadership and protection," she said.

She also urged the adoption of innovative technologies and diagnostic tools to strengthen midwives' skills and decision-making capacity.

"Empowered midwives offer care that saves and improves lives. Let's champion and support midwives for every woman who wants one, and for a healthier world for all," she said.

The International Day of the Midwife is observed annually on 5 May to recognise the contributions of midwives to maternal and newborn health globally.