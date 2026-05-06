Nigeria: 'I Was Misled,' Alleged Coup Defendant Says in Video Recording Played in Court

The defendant narrated his encounter with the alleged mastermind of the failed coup plot.

Zekeri Umoru, one of the six men facing coup charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja, denied on Tuesday knowledge of any plan to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Umoru, who is the fourth defendant, said in a video recording played in court Tuesday that he was "misled" into believing he was dealing with a businessman involved in legitimate work.

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Another of the defendants, Bukar Kashim Goni, who is an Islamic cleric, denied knowledge of the coup attempt in another video recording also played in court on Tuesday.

The recordings captured the interrogations of the defendants by security operatives.

For his part, Mr Umoru said Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector and co-defendant in the trial, introduced him to Mohammed Ma'aji, a serving colonel who is said to be the mastermind of the coup attempt which was alleged exposed September last year.

Mr Umoru, a maintenance worker at the Presidential Villa employed by Julius Berger Nigeria, said he later received cash payments, running into millions of naira, from them during meetings.

In the video, Mr Umoru said he believed he was dealing with a businessman, (Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji) and not a military officer linked to any plot.

On 22 April, the federal government arraigned a retired army general, Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, and five others, including Mr Umoru, Mr Ibrahim (the police inspector), and Mr Goni on charges linked to the alleged coup plot.

The rest of the defendants are a retired Navy captain, Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, and Abdulkadir Sani.

They all pleaded not guitly to 13 counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering over an alleged plot against President Tinubu.

At the previous hearing on Monday, the court played separate video recordings of the interview sessions of three other defendants - Messrs Gana, Victor and Mr Ibrahim. While Mr Victor and Mr Ibrahim admitted having knowledge of the alleged plot but did not report it, Mr Gana denied being privy to the plot.

The prosecution presented the video recordings as part of its evidence before trial judge Joyce Abdulmalik.

On Tuesday, the court played additional recordings shwoing Mr Umoru and Islamic cleric, Mr Goni.

One defendant's recording had yet to be played at the end of Tuesday's proceedings.

Proceedings were briefly paused on Tuesday after defence lawyers informed the court of the death of a colleague, U.H. Kamra, in a road accident.

The judge, Ms Abdulmalik, led the court to observe a minute's silence in honour of the deceased before directing proceedings to continue.

First video recording

In the video played in court, Mr Umoru said he first came into contact with persons linked to the case through police inspector Ibrahim, the third defendant attached to the Presidential Clinic in Abuja.

He said Mr Ibrahim introduced him to a man later identified "as Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji." He said he initially believed the man was a civilian businessman offering him electrical work.

Mr Umoru said he received several cash payments from Mr Ma'aji during meetings attended by Mr Ibrahim and another associate identified as Mr Usman.

He said that at a gathering at Tiger Bar, Mr Ma'aji gave between N100,000 and N120,000 to him and others after buying drinks.

He also said that on 24 September 2025, Mr Ma'aji handed him a bag containing cash, which he later deposited in a Zenith Bank branch and found to be N8.8 million.

According to him, another N2 million was given the following day during a separate meeting.

Mr Umoru said he later became uncomfortable with the repeated payments and asked Mr Ibrahim for an explanation.

He said Mr Ibrahim told him that Mr Ma'aji was unhappy with the state of the country and planned to "sanitise the government" with support from others.

He added that there were discussions about using an ambulance driver to gain access to the Presidential Villa, with expectations of financial reward.

Despite this, Mr Umoru denied any knowledge of a coup plot.

"I was misled," he said, adding that he would have distanced himself if he knew of any plan beyond business dealings.

He admitted escorting an associate into the Presidential Villa but said he later warned him after noticing he was taking photographs.

Mr Umoru also expressed regrets and apologised to his employers. He affirmed support for the government.

Second video recording

The court also viewed another video involving Mr Goni, who denied involvement in the alleged plot.

Mr Goni said money he received from Mr Ma'aji was for prayers and charitable purposes.

However, investigators pointed to financial records showing transfers running into millions of naira, including N10 million in October 2024, which they said contradicted his claims.

The prosecution also referred to discussions in the recordings about access and acquiring "work tools," which it said raised concerns about a broader plan. Both men denied knowledge of any plot.

Following the playback, lawyer to the sixth defendant, Michael Numa, SAN, said he had just received the video exhibits of his client and needed time to study them.

While defence lawyers sought an adjournment, Director of Public Prosecutions, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, urged the court to maintain accelerated hearing.

Judge Abdulmalik adjourned the case until 11, 12, and 13 May for continuation of trial.

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The alleged coup

PREMIUM TIMES has reported extensively on the alleged coup plot since details first emerged last year, despite initial denials by the Nigerian military.

According to previous reports, the plot involved plans to storm the Presidential Villa, seize control of Nigeria's seat of power, and detain President Tinubu and other top officials.

The conspirators were also alleged to have planned the assassination of the president, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Investigators further uncovered that the suspects allegedly procured at least 32 vehicles including SUVs and Volkswagen Golf cars for covert operations. These vehicles were reportedly intended to facilitate discreet movements, intelligence gathering, and access to strategic locations such as airports and other sensitive facilities.

Sources said documentary evidence, including receipts and transaction records for the vehicles, has been recovered and will form part of the prosecution's case.

Although Mr Ma'aji was explicitly named in the charges, several serving military officers believed to be key architects of the plot were not listed.

At least 16 senior officers, including Mr Ma'aji, were arrested. Fourteen are from the Nigerian Army, while the others are from the Navy and Air Force.