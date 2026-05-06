Liberia: National Aids Commission Launches Nationwide High-Level Engagements to Strengthen HIV Response

May 5, 2026, Monrovia, Liberia -The National AIDS Commission has begun a series of high-level engagements across Liberia aimed at strengthening coordination and collaboration in the national HIV response.

The initiative marks the first phase of the Commission's decentralization program, focusing on building stronger ties with local government authorities to improve oversight, leadership visibility, and accountability in achieving HIV response targets by 2030.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Nuta praised the Nimba County leadership for its inclusive approach to supporting HIV-related activities.

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She emphasized the importance of shared responsibility, especially amid declining donor support, urging stakeholders to mobilize local resources and strengthen ownership of the national response.

"HIV is everyone business and requires a collective effort," she stressed, highlighting the need for proactive engagement following recent funding challenges, including the U.S. Government stop-work order earlier this year.

Dr. Nuta also commended the Nimba County Health Team, headed by Dr. Ponnie Robertlee-Dolo, for their resilience and results driven approach despite financial constraints. She called for stronger collaboration to achieve the global "Triple 95" targets.

In response, local authorities welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward improved coordination. The Mayor of Sanniquelle, representing the Superintendent Office, encouraged broader stakeholder involvement, particularly from non-governmental organizations.

He further disclosed that the county administration has allocated US$5,000 to support the HIV Steering Committee's operations, aimed at boosting awareness and response activities at the local level.

Dr. Robertlee-Dolo also praised the Commission's outreach, noting that direct engagement with county leadership is essential for driving progress and encouraging local participation in the fight against HIV.

The National AIDS Commission is expected to continue its tour across Bong and Margibi Counties, where it will hold similar engagements with local authorities, health teams, and service providers to assess progress, identify challenges, and strengthen the national HIV response framework.

As the body responsible for coordinating Liberia's HIV response, the Commission acknowledged the crucial role local governments play but noted that collaboration has not been fully structured to deliver maximum impact. The ongoing engagements seek to address these gaps and enhance coordination at the county level.

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The first round of visits commenced on Monday, May 4, 2026, in Nimba County, with additional engagements planned in Bong and Margibi Counties. In Nimba, the Commission delegation, led by Chairperson Dr. Cecilia J. Nuta, met with key stakeholders, including the Office of the County Superintendent, the County Health Team, and HIV service providers at G.W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquelle.