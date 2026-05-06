Liberia: Former Foreign Minister Urges Governance Commission to Lead Policy Shift for Liberia's Growth

Monrovia, May 6, 2026 - Toga Gayewea McIntosh, former Executive Director of the Governance Commission (GC) and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on the GC to uphold its independence and take the lead in crafting policies to strengthen Liberia's governance system and global standing.

Speaking as guest facilitator at a one-day internal intellectual series organized by the GC's Grant Unit, Dr. McIntosh emphasized that the scope of Liberia's governance system depends largely on the policies the commission formulates. "The GC must take the lead in ensuring that the right policies are crafted to shift the governance system of Liberia," he stressed, highlighting transparency, accountability, and trust as the hallmarks of good governance.

Dr. McIntosh urged the GC to harness collaboration, networking, and coordination to develop policies that will help Liberia "brave the storm in global governance," noting that effective governance is the foundation on which government success rests.

He also pledged his support for Liberia's decentralization policy, likening it to federal systems in Nigeria and the United States, where regional resources drive local development. The 2018 Local Government Law aims to transfer political, administrative, and fiscal authority to local governments, improve service delivery through County Service Centers, and reduce regional disparities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Acting Grant Director Jonathan Sarlie stated that the lecture series responds to the growing complexity in the development landscape and the need to strengthen technical and institutional capacity at the GC. He acknowledged gaps in resource mobilization, policy implementation, results-based programming, and organizational performance.

"The series will develop the professional understanding of governance issues and equip staff with competencies to design, implement, and manage governance programs more effectively," Sarlie said. It also aims to boost the commission's ability to attract resources for its operations.

Executive Director Jallah C. Kesselly thanked Dr. McIntosh for sharing his expertise and urged staff to use every training opportunity to deepen their understanding of governance issues.

The Governance Commission, mandated to formulate policy and advise government, plays a strategic role in institutional reform and public sector accountability in Liberia.