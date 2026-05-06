Liberia Targets Global Investors Through Diplomatic Outreach in France

The Government of Liberia is intensifying efforts to attract global investors through a renewed diplomatic outreach in France, positioning its foreign mission engagement as a strategic channel for expanding economic partnerships and driving national development priorities.

Leading the initiative are Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah and Liberia's Ambassador to France, H.E. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, whose coordinated engagement with international business leaders reflects a broader government strategy to reposition Liberia as a competitive destination for responsible investment.

Officials say the initiative underscores a growing shift toward economic diplomacy, where Liberia's embassies are being leveraged not only for traditional bilateral relations but also as active platforms for mobilizing investment and trade opportunities.

Government representatives are presenting Liberia as an emerging market with strong economic potential, driven largely by its youthful population and expanding development agenda. With nearly 75 percent of Liberians under the age of 35, officials emphasize that attracting investment must directly translate into job creation, skills training, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

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Ambassador Yorlay, a former youth leader and Assistant Minister for Youth Development, has been instrumental in linking Liberia's youth empowerment agenda to international investment discussions. Working alongside Minister Kruah, the two officials are promoting investment models that prioritize long-term socio-economic impact and inclusive growth.

The renewed outreach builds on momentum from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's October 2025 state visit to France, which resulted in a general cooperation agreement between Liberia and France through their respective foreign ministries. That agreement has since served as a foundation for deepening economic cooperation and encouraging European investors to explore opportunities in Liberia.

As part of the engagement, Minister Kruah on April 30, 2026, held high-level discussions at the Embassy of Liberia in France with executives of MEDEF International, led by Chief Executive Officer Philippe Gautier.

Facilitated by Ambassador Yorlay, the meeting focused on strengthening investor confidence and identifying key sectors for potential investment, including youth employment, entrepreneurship development, and infrastructure expansion.

Following the discussions, Gautier announced that a MEDEF business delegation will visit Liberia on June 22, 2026, to assess the country's investment climate, engage government officials, and explore concrete business opportunities.

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Government officials described the planned visit as a significant step toward converting diplomatic engagement into tangible economic results.

The investment outreach also aligns with Liberia's broader foreign policy direction under Foreign Minister H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, who has instructed diplomatic missions to actively promote the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Under this framework, Liberian embassies are expected to play a more proactive role in attracting trade, investment, and development partnerships that support national transformation efforts.

Officials say Liberia's engagement in France represents a deliberate strategy to integrate the country more deeply into global investment networks while ensuring that development benefits are felt by ordinary citizens.

By aligning diplomacy, youth development, and economic policy, the government aims to boost national productivity, expand opportunities for young people, and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

As Liberia expands its international economic engagement, policymakers remain confident that sustained outreach to global investors will unlock new opportunities and strengthen the country's position as a viable destination for long-term, responsible investment.