Nigeria: Portable Challenges Davido, Zlatan for Celebrity Boxing Showdowns After Carter Efe Defeat in Lagos

Portable's latest moves underscore the evolving dynamics of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, a space where music, social media influence, and combat sports intersect

Nigerian street-pop star Portable has thrown down a fresh gauntlet in the celebrity boxing scene, challenging Afrobeats heavyweights Davido and Zlatan Ibile to high-profile bouts in the aftermath of his unanimous decision loss to Carter Efe.

The outspoken entertainer is seeking both redemption and financial recovery after his defeat at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held in Lagos last Friday, a loss that has shaken his standing in Nigeria's growing celebrity boxing circuit.

Portable's loss to Carter Efe was decisive. All three judges scored the bout 27-30 against him, ending his reign as celebrity boxing champion and handing him his first defeat in the ring.

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The result marked a sharp reversal for a fighter who had previously built momentum with victories over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington, earning two belts in the process.

But rather than retreat, Portable has doubled down.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the "ZaZoo" crooner made his intentions clear, he wants marquee fights with guaranteed payouts.

"Bring Davido or Zlatan. Let me beat them so I can use them to make money and buy what I want. I want a sure fight now so I can make money. I am ready now," he declared.

Social media mockery fuels callouts

The callouts come against the backdrop of online ridicule, particularly from Zlatan, who publicly mocked Portable's defeat. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Zlatan revealed he had N10 million in cash ready for Carter Efe, celebrating the skit maker's victory while subtly taunting Portable.

That public jab appears to have added fuel to Portable's renewed aggression, transforming a sporting loss into a broader entertainment rivalry with commercial stakes.

Financial demands and unsettled promises

Beyond potential fights, Portable is also chasing financial clarity.

During the same live session, he called out several high-profile figures, demanding they fulfill promises allegedly made before the bout. He singled out KCee and his billionaire brother E-Money; both of whom gifted Carter Efe N50 million after his victory, urging them to honour commitments made to him as well.

He also appealed to Timaya to gift him a Ferrari, referencing the luxury car the DM Records boss brought to the event.

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Allegations and controversy

Portable's reaction has not been limited to callouts and demands. He has also alleged that the fight was rigged, claiming organisers manipulated the outcome to avoid massive betting payouts.

"It was cheating. They couldn't pay the money, so they rigged it. They couldn't pay the #23 billion that people bet on me. If Portable wins, they can never pay the money," he said.

He further demanded #200 million in streaming revenue from the event and insisted he was stopped prematurely, arguing he still had the capacity to continue the fight.

These claims, though unverified, have added another layer of controversy to an already dramatic spectacle, highlighting the blurred lines between sport, entertainment, and high-stakes betting in Nigeria's celebrity boxing ecosystem.

Although amid the chaos, Portable found a moment of personal triumph. The birth of his son on the same night as the fight provided emotional relief, with the singer stating that the arrival of his child outweighed the disappointment of losing his title.

Celebrity Boxing and clout economy

Portable's latest moves underscore the evolving dynamics of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, a space where music, social media influence, and combat sports intersect. For artistes like him, the ring is no longer just about competition; it is a platform for visibility, financial gain, and brand expansion.

Now stripped of his crown but not his voice, Portable is betting on spectacle once again; targeting two of Afrobeats' biggest names in a bid to reclaim relevance, rebuild his finances, and reassert his dominance in a space where entertainment often matters as much as victory.