Liberia: EPA Tightens Enforcement

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has announced sweeping enforcement actions against major companies, ordering Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) to finance the full scientific restoration of Lofa Creek following a pesticide spill that led to the mass death of aquatic life and the discovery of dead fish buried along the riverbank.

EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo made the announcement on Tuesday at a Ministry of Information press briefing, stressing that environmental violations will no longer be treated as administrative or paperwork issues. He warned that pollution cases will now trigger fines, monitoring fees, and mandatory restoration costs.

Speaking to journalists, civil society actors, government officials, and private sector representatives at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Dr. Yarkpawolo said the EPA is strengthening transparency in enforcement, disaster response, and regulatory compliance.

"This statement has been organized to ensure that the public receives clear, accurate, and transparent information on the actions the EPA has taken, the recent enforcement actions, and the steps we are placing on properties and institutions operating in Liberia," he said.

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He emphasized that the EPA's mandate is to support responsible development rather than hinder it, noting that environmental protection is both a legal obligation and a national development priority.

"The EPA is a regulatory institution created to protect the environment and safeguard public health. Our work is not against development. Our work is in support of responsible development," he stated.

Dr. Yarkpawolo cited key sectors including mining, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and trade, stressing that all must operate within environmental laws.

"These activities must be conducted within the limits of the law, with respect to communities, with attention to public health, and with full responsibility for environmental consequences," he said. "Environmental protection is not optional. It is a legal duty, a moral responsibility, and a national development priority."

He further drew a clear distinction between compliant companies and violators, warning that enforcement will be strict and consistent.

"Where companies comply, we will work with them... Where companies flout the law, we will act according to the law. Where pollution occurs, restoration must follow. Where public safety is threatened, corrective actions must be taken," he added.

Sethi Brothers Chemical Fire Case

Dr. Yarkpawolo also provided updates on the enforcement case involving Sethi Brothers Drugs Plus following a fire and chemical explosion at its paint and chemical warehouse in the Iron Factory community.

He said the incident occurred on December 6, 2025, with a second explosion recorded on December 7, 2025, raising serious environmental and public health concerns due to the nature of chemicals stored and the proximity to residential areas.

"Because of the nature of the materials stored at the facility, the proximity of residents, and the potential exposure of community members to toxic fumes, contaminated debris, and environmental hazards, the incident required urgent regulatory attention," he explained.

Following coordination with the Liberia National Fire Service, the EPA issued remediation orders on March 18, 2026. The company has since relocated its paint and plastic warehouses to the Monrovia Industrial Complex.

"The relocation is important because facilities that store chemical materials such as paint, plastic, solvents, and industrial products must be managed in a manner that reduces risk to densely populated communities," he said.

An EPA-accredited firm has already demolished unsafe structures and completed cleanup of contaminated areas. The company also provided zinc and PVC pipes to support affected residents in restoring shelter and water access.

However, Dr. Yarkpawolo said one major issue remains unresolved.

"The only major outstanding issue is the provision of barometric treatment for residents affected by toxic fumes. The EPA continues to monitor this matter and will continue to press for compliance," he said.

He warned that chemical-related fire incidents must not be treated as ordinary disasters, noting their wide-ranging environmental and health impacts.

Bea Mountain Lofa Creek Pollution Case

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The most significant enforcement action announced involved Bea Mountain Mining Corporation and pollution in Lofa Creek in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to the EPA, BMMC reported the incident on February 24, 2026, after mass fish deaths were discovered in the waterway. Subsequent investigations revealed extensive environmental damage, including contaminated water and evidence of improperly disposed dead fish along the riverbank.

Dr. Yarkpawolo said the company will be required to finance a full scientific restoration of the affected ecosystem, alongside other regulatory penalties and monitoring obligations.

He emphasized that the EPA will continue to strengthen oversight of industrial operations nationwide to prevent similar environmental disasters and ensure accountability for pollution incidents.

The briefing brought together government officials, civil society representatives, and private sector actors as the EPA outlined its renewed enforcement framework aimed at strengthening compliance, protecting ecosystems, and safeguarding public health across Liberia.