Liberia: Robertsport to Host Landmark Tourism Hub

The Government of Liberia, in partnership with the European Union, officially broke ground on Tuesday for the construction of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Hospitality and Tourism Training Center in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, marking a major step in the country's push to expand skills development and unlock its tourism potential.

The ceremony, held on May 5 at the Tubman Cultural Center site in Robertsport, forms part of Phase II of the Youth Rising Project-- a nationwide initiative aimed at establishing TVET institutions across all 15 counties. The project is jointly implemented by the Ministries of Education and Youth and Sports, with financial support from the EU and technical support from UNIDO.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Jarso Mallay-Jallah described the groundbreaking as a reflection of strong collaboration between the government, development partners, and local leadership.

"When I say strong partnership, we're thankful to our partners, the European Union, and most importantly, to the leadership of Cape Mount County," she said. "Because if you didn't agree to work along with us, we wouldn't be here."

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She credited Grand Cape Mount County Senator Dabah M. Varpillah for playing a key role in securing the land for the project, noting that land ownership clarity is critical to attracting development investment.

"Our partners will not invest in an area where there's no confidence in land ownership," Jallah emphasized. "As we move to the other counties, we urge local authorities to fast-track these processes. Time is of the essence, and we must deliver for the Liberian people."

The Robertsport facility is strategically designed to align technical training with the county's growing tourism sector. Known for its beaches and surfing, Robertsport attracts visitors year-round, but officials say the economic benefits have not been fully captured by local communities.

"Tourism here is real, but it's not yet structured in a way that allows local people to fully benefit," Jallah said. "This is the gap we are addressing."

She stressed that the center will provide practical training in hospitality, eco-tourism, and small business development--skills directly linked to local economic activity.

"These are not abstract skills," she noted. "They are tied to what is already happening here. The intention is to equip young people to work, to serve, and to build businesses within this sector."

Jallah also underscored the importance of mindset and accountability in ensuring the project's success.

"Partners can provide funding, but it takes Liberians to transform Liberia," she said. "We must want development--not just in words, but in our actions."

Delivering remarks on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Dr. Augustine Konneh described the project as a cornerstone of Liberia's broader development agenda.

"We are not merely breaking ground--we are laying the foundation for a new chapter in Liberia's development story," Konneh said. "This center represents a strategic investment in skills development, sustainable tourism, and youth empowerment."

He highlighted Liberia's more than 300 miles of coastline as a major untapped economic asset and said the government aims to replicate similar initiatives across coastal regions.

"Our vision is to transform this coastline into a corridor of tourism-driven growth," he added. "This project is a clear demonstration that development must be inclusive, decentralized, and sustainable."

Konneh praised the EU's support, describing it as "not simply development assistance, but a strategic partnership in nation-building."

Providing an overview of the initiative, Assistant Education Minister for STEM, TVET and SIE, Nathaniel K. Cisco, Jr., said Phase I of the Youth Rising Project successfully introduced TVET programs in several counties, including Margibi, Montserrado, Bong, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Maryland, and Lofa.

Phase II, he noted, will expand infrastructure to additional counties, including Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Bomi, River Gee, Grand Kru, River Cess, Grand Bassa, and Nimba.

"At the height of this phase is the establishment of the Robertsport Tourism Training Center," Cisco said. "Upon completion, TVET will have a presence in all 15 counties of Liberia."

He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, positioning technical education as a driver of economic transformation.

Representing the EU, Governance Team Leader Anna Brzozowska said the project reflects alignment between donor support and Liberia's national priorities.

"When the new government presented its agenda, we restructured our program to align with this ambitious vision," she said. "This center will not only develop skills but energize the local community and promote Liberia as a tourism destination."

She added that Robertsport's global profile is already growing, pointing to an upcoming international surfing competition expected to draw global attention to the area.

"We believe this is the right moment to make this investment," Brzozowska said, expressing confidence that the facility would be completed within nine months.

UNICEF Liberia Country Representative Andy Brooks, speaking on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator, highlighted the broader UN system's support for education and skills development in Liberia.

"This initiative aligns with the United Nations Cooperation Framework and the government's development agenda," he said. "From foundational education to TVET, we are building a continuum that prepares young people for employment."

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Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Henry Yonton stressed the importance of sustainability and national ownership.

"Anything that concerns young people concerns all of us," he said. "We must ensure that these investments translate into real opportunities and sustainable pathways."

For her part, Senator Dabah M. Varpillah described the project as a transformative opportunity for Cape Mount County.

"This center is a pathway for sustainable youth development and national growth," she said. "In just nine months, this structure will be completed and handed over to our young people."

She urged residents to take ownership of the initiative.

"This is for us," she said. "We must embrace it and make use of the opportunities it brings."

With an investment of over $800,000 from the EU, the Robertsport facility is expected to create jobs during construction and provide long-term economic benefits through skills training and entrepreneurship.

Officials say the project will strengthen Liberia's tourism value chain by supporting small businesses, improving service quality, and ensuring that more income generated from tourism remains within local communities.

"The real measure of success will be in the number of young people employed and the strength of local businesses," Minister Jallah said. "If we get this right, Cape Mount will not just be a gateway--it will be a destination."