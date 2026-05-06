Liberia: Senator Amara Konneh Alleges Political Isolation Amid Internal Power Struggles in Unity Party Government

Monrovia — Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh has raised concerns over what he describes as growing political isolation from key decision-making processes within the Unity Party-led government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, amid reported internal tensions and competition for influence at the highest levels of state.

According to Konneh, shifting power dynamics within the administration have contributed to his alleged marginalization, despite what he described as his significant role in supporting the Unity Party's victory in the 2023 general elections.

Claims of Internal Power Struggles

Senator Konneh suggested that internal competition among senior officials close to the presidency has created factions that are influencing access to decision-making circles.

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He said these dynamics have affected his engagement in governance discussions, despite his position in the Liberian Senate.

Konneh argued that the situation reflects broader struggles among political actors seeking influence over the presidency and the direction of government policy.

Allegations of Deliberate Sidelining

Speaking on OK FM 99.5 on Tuesday, Senator Konneh alleged that some individuals within the presidency perceive him as a political threat.

He claimed that these officials fear his presence around President Boakai could significantly shape policy decisions within the administration.

According to him, many of these individuals have longstanding personal and political ties to President Boakai and are resistant to additional influence centers emerging around the presidency.

Comparison to Previous Political Influence

Konneh further suggested that concerns about his influence may be linked to his past role in the administration of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, where he held a prominent position in economic governance.

He indicated that some officials may be wary of a similar level of influence re-emerging within the current government structure.

Continued Support for Government Agenda

Despite his concerns, Senator Konneh emphasized that he remains committed to supporting the Boakai administration's legislative agenda in the Senate.

He pointed specifically to his backing of key legislative actions, including the approval of major concession agreements such as Ivanhoe and Oranto, as well as the confirmation of several presidential nominees.

Konneh maintained that his legislative record demonstrates continued alignment with national interests, regardless of internal political dynamics.

Where the Problem Started

Konneh has traced the roots of his alleged political isolation within the Unity Party-led government to events surrounding the 2023 electoral transition and early post-election diplomatic engagements.

According to him, tensions began during the second round of the 2023 presidential election when he agreed to a request from then presidential candidate Joseph Nyuma Boakai to help coordinate efforts aimed at securing the Unity Party's votes and broader electoral victory.

He said the request was based on his earlier experience playing a similar role in consolidating support for former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf during the 2011 elections.

Coalition Demands and Political Commitments

Konneh explained that during the runoff, political parties that joined the Unity Party coalition--including the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) and the Liberty Party (LP)--made significant political and institutional demands.

He said these demands led to commitments from then-candidate Boakai, as part of negotiations to secure broader support ahead of the runoff.

"I never made any demand to Uncle Joe (President Boakai), but I knew the space that I was in," Konneh said. "The fact that I was out for seven years and all these people who are now fighting for influence were here with him through the struggle, I decided on my own to give them space to reap the benefit of their labor."

He added that his decision was also influenced by past experiences in government under former President Sirleaf, where he said internal political influence struggles had personal and professional consequences.

"I know what I went through; I know how they almost damaged me and the impact it had on my health," he stated.

Withdrawal from Transition Role

Konneh further disclosed that he stepped away from President Boakai's transition team after the 2023 elections to avoid any perceived conflict of interest while serving as a Senator.

He said the decision was intentional, aimed at maintaining institutional separation between his legislative role and executive transition processes.

U.S. Trip and Emerging Frictions

Following the elections, President Boakai traveled to the United States for several days with members of his campaign and transition team.

Konneh said he played a role in arranging meetings with multilateral partners and development institutions, but noted that several of the President's close associates were not included in the official delegation list.

He claimed this exclusion created dissatisfaction among some of Boakai's political allies, who later blamed him for not being part of the engagements.

According to him, although only a limited number of individuals were officially cleared for the trip, some of those excluded still traveled to the United States and attempted to participate in scheduled meetings.

"People flew from here to Washington to be part of that delegation so the country could see them as being in the President's inner circle," he said. "This is where the fight started."

Claims of Backlash and Political Targeting

Konneh alleged that upon their return to Liberia, some of these political actors began mobilizing against him within the administration.

He noted that he was viewed as a potential rival influence figure due to his past role in the Sirleaf administration.

"They saw Amara Konneh as an obstacle--the same influence he had with Ellen, he's about to start it here," he claimed.

Decision to Step Back

Despite the tensions, Konneh said he has chosen to step away from internal political disputes and focus on his legislative responsibilities as Senator for Gbarpolu County.

He emphasized that his priority remains representing his constituents in the National Legislature, rather than engaging in what he described as internal power struggles within the executive branch.

Konneh Vows Rigorous Scrutiny of Concessions, Defends Remarks on Legislature and Border Dispute

Senator Konneh also pledged to intensify legislative oversight of major national agreements, including concessions, loans, and other executive instruments submitted to the Liberian Senate for approval, insisting that he will closely review all documents for errors and ensure necessary corrections are made.

Commitment to Legislative Scrutiny

Konneh said he intends to dedicate significant time to examining future agreements transmitted by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, noting that any identified inconsistencies will be communicated to the "appropriate authorities" for correction.

He warned that if errors are not addressed through internal processes involving both the executive and his Senate colleagues, he would not hesitate to raise them publicly.

"This is what they don't like, but I think they should appreciate that," he stated.

Political Neutrality and Party Alignment

The Gbarpolu County senator also reiterated that despite his outspoken positions on governance issues, he has not aligned himself with any political party in Liberia, citing the country's highly polarized political environment.

He argued that Liberian politics is driven more by survival than ideology, a dynamic he said discourages independent thinking and constructive criticism.

"When people get into survival mode, they will insult or isolate anybody who questions them," he said. "They become distrustful of those who are not members of their party, and in the process the country loses the opportunity to benefit from different ideas."

Konneh also denied reports that he held political discussions with former President George Manneh Weah during a recent memorial service in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Border Dispute Raises Security Concerns

Turning to national security, Senator Konneh emphasized the need for regular briefings to lawmakers regarding the ongoing border dispute between Liberia and Guinea in Lofa County.

For months, reports have indicated that Guinean soldiers and customs officers have been stationed on the Liberian side of the border in Sorlumba Town, Foya District, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Liberian government to resolve the situation.

Konneh said members of the Legislature should be fully informed of developments to better support diplomatic and security responses.

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"This is something that our government needs to inform the people's elected representatives and senators about so that we can support diplomatic efforts while we build our military strength," he noted.

Comments on House-Yekeh Kolubah Dispute

Senator Konneh also addressed the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks on the expulsion proceedings against Representative Yekeh Kolubah in the House of Representatives.

His comments had prompted a formal complaint to the Liberian Senate leadership filed by House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon on behalf of the House Plenary.

Konneh acknowledged that his use of the word "madness" to describe the House's action was inappropriate in a formal national context, but maintained that his broader concern centered on due process.

He argued that Representative Kolubah was not afforded adequate procedural protection during the proceedings, particularly regarding legal representation.

"I watched the proceedings, and Yekeh's lawyers were not allowed to defend him. He was told his lawyers would have to speak through him," Konneh said. "In my view, that denies him a privilege that due process in our Constitution guarantees."

He added that while he regrets the wording used, he stands by his criticism of the process.

"I expressed my opinion. I got into trouble because I used a culturally unacceptable word when I said what we saw in the Legislature was madness," he noted.

Broader Governance Message

Throughout his remarks, Senator Konneh underscored the importance of accountability, institutional transparency, and open debate in governance, while insisting that disagreement with government actions should not be interpreted as political opposition.

Broader Political Context

His comments come amid growing speculation about internal alignments and influence blocs within the Unity Party-led administration, as various political actors position themselves within the post-election governance structure.

While no official response has been issued by the presidency regarding Konneh's claims, the remarks highlight ongoing debates about access, influence, and cohesion within the current government.