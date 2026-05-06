Liberia: Tuan Leads Defense As Case Closes, Challenges Prosecution in U.S.$6.2m Trial

Monrovia — The US$6.2 million economic sabotage trial at Criminal Court "C" has entered its final stage, with the defense officially closing its case and strongly challenging the prosecution's evidence, procedures, and interpretation of national security funding.

Presiding Judge Ousman F. Feika on Monday accepted the defense's submission that it had concluded presentation of witnesses and documentary evidence, clearing the way for final arguments following prosecution rebuttal.

The case was filed by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Ministry of Justice against five former government officials accused of allegedly mismanaging more than US$6 million allocated for national security operations.

Defense Closes Case, Tuan Takes Center Stage

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Former Solicitor General Cllr. Nyanti Tuan emerged as a central figure in the defense's final presentation, firmly denying all allegations of theft, money laundering, and conspiracy.

He told the court the prosecution failed to meet the legal burden of proof, arguing that the case lacked specificity on individual responsibility and alleged benefit.

"If we committed economic sabotage, we must benefit," Tuan stated. "The State has not shown how we benefited."

He further noted that prosecutors did not clearly identify how much money each defendant allegedly received or how the funds were individually diverted.

"No Audit, No Proof" Argument

A major pillar of the defense case was the claim that no formal audit was conducted before charges were filed.

Tuan explained that national security funds are governed by confidential procedures and require a presidentially authorized audit before any legal conclusion of misappropriation.

"Had these steps been followed, the prosecution would have told you exactly who took what," he said. "Instead, they generalized the entire amount."

He argued that the absence of an audit undermines the prosecution's financial allegations.

National Security Funding and Confidentiality

Tuan also defended the handling of the funds, stressing that national security expenditures often involve classified operations that may not follow standard public financial disclosure procedures.

"Security is based on results, not trail," he told the court, maintaining that certain operational decisions are intentionally confidential.

He insisted that the funds were used for legitimate security purposes during an emergency period and within his official mandate.

Jefferson Karmoh Challenges Prosecution Theory

Earlier in the proceedings, former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh, also a defendant, gave testimony that challenged a key prosecution claim linking the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) to an alleged conspiracy.

The prosecution had relied on a letter authored by Karmoh, arguing it effectively "admitted" the FIA into a so-called "National Joint Security" structure as part of a scheme to defraud the government.

However, Karmoh rejected that interpretation, stating that "joint security" is not a legally established entity but a general reference to cooperation among existing security institutions.

He told the court that no law creates a "National Joint Security" body, nor does any authority--including the President--have the power to formally "admit" agencies into such a structure.

"The FIA was already part of Liberia's national security architecture," he testified.

A prosecution lawyer had earlier argued that the term "security apparatus" included the FIA through that letter, but Karmoh countered that the term broadly refers to systems and institutions, not a single formal structure.

Funding Process Explained

Karmoh also testified that election-related security funding was approved by the National Security Council and disbursed through the Ministry of Justice in installments.

He clarified that he had no role in the disbursement process, which falls under the Ministry of Finance.

His testimony aligned with earlier statements from former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., who said the US$6.2 million was part of an approved national security budget released in tranches rather than as a lump sum.

Additional Defense Witnesses Strengthen Narrative

Former Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs Samora P.Z. Wolokolie also testified earlier, explaining the legal authority of the Ministry of Finance in managing public funds under Liberia's Public Financial Management framework.

His testimony reinforced the defense position that disbursement procedures followed established government structures and approvals.

Defense Rests, Prosecution to Rebut

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After concluding its case, the defense rested formally. Prosecutors requested time to present rebuttal witnesses, which Judge Feika granted.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 5, when the prosecution is expected to respond before final arguments.

Court officials confirmed that Monday's proceedings will serve as the official record of the defense's closure.

Background of the Case

The trial stems from allegations of the mismanagement of US$6.2 million allocated to national security operations during a period of heightened security concerns.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Ministry of Justice initiated the case following concerns about transparency and accountability in the disbursement of classified security funds.

According to the prosecution, irregularities in documentation and financial controls triggered investigations that led to charges of economic sabotage, money laundering, and criminal conspiracy against five former officials.

The defense, however, maintains that the funds were lawfully disbursed under national security protocols and used for legitimate state purposes.