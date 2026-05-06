Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Calls for 'Rescue Mission' As PUL, Government Clash Over Media Survival

Monrovia — Liberia's media sector, long regarded as a cornerstone of the country's democratic recovery, is facing what many now describe as an existential crisis, as mounting economic pressures collide with growing tensions between the Press Union of Liberia and the Government of Liberia.

At the center of the latest debate is an intervention by prominent lawyer and statesman Tiawan Saye Gongloe, who has issued a blunt call for what he terms a national "rescue mission" to save Liberia's struggling press.

Speaking in observance of World Press Freedom Day 2026, Gongloe struck a delicate balance, offering praise for journalists and the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, while delivering a pointed critique of policies he believes are undermining the financial survival of independent media institutions.

A Sector Celebrated, but Struggling

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Every year on May 3, Liberia joins the global community in celebrating press freedom, a principle that has taken decades to rebuild following years of conflict and authoritarian rule.

This year's commemoration, officially held on May 4 in Kakata, was expected to be a moment of reflection and progress.

Instead, it exposed deepening fault lines.

"Liberian journalists are doing a great job, They inform the people and carry the people's voices to the government. But while they do this, the government must support them. Let the government rescue the press," Gongloe said in his statement.

His remarks echo a growing sentiment within the media community that freedom without economic sustainability is increasingly hollow.

The Advertising Lifeline, and Its Collapse

At the heart of the crisis is a long-standing but now intensifying grievance: government advertising.

For decades, media institutions in Liberia have depended heavily on public sector advertising, including announcements, procurement notices, and job vacancies. But media owners say that the lifeline is drying up.

According to Gongloe and industry stakeholders, government entities are increasingly bypassing private media and publishing information directly on official platforms, including the Executive Mansion's website.

To critics, this shift represents more than modernization; it signals a structural threat to the business model of independent journalism.

"These are the very contents that keep media institutions alive," Gongloe argued. "If they are removed from private media, how do these institutions survive?"

PUL Raises the Alarm

Days before the global observance, the Press Union of Liberia issued a statement warning that economic pressures are fast becoming the greatest threat to press freedom in Liberia.

The Union cited persistent challenges, including, limited access to government advertising

Delayed or unpaid invoices for services rendered and rising operational costs amid shrinking revenues.

While acknowledging that Liberia continues to enjoy relative freedom of expression, the PUL warned that financial instability could quietly erode media independence.

"Press freedom is not just about the absence of censorship," the Union noted.

"It is also about the ability of media institutions to survive."

Government Responds

The government, through Deputy Information Minister Daniel O. Sando, has since pushed back against the narrative of neglect.

Sando described the PUL's claims as exaggerated, insisting that the government remains committed to fostering a free and responsible press.

He argued that the use of digital platforms to disseminate information is part of efforts to modernize public communication.

Yet, for many within the media sector, such explanations fail to address the core issue of sustainability.

Kakata, A Celebration Marked by Defiance

At the official celebration in Kakata, the tension was unmistakable.

Standing before journalists, government officials, and international partners, Press Union of Liberia President Julius Kanuba reaffirmed their concerns, emphasizing that economic strangulation is no less dangerous than outright censorship.

Kanuba called for urgent reforms, including, transparent allocation of government advertising, timely payment of outstanding debts to media institutions, as.well as greater collaboration between government and private media.

"Without economic stability, the independence of the press is at risk," Kanuba Union warned.

A History of Unpaid Debts and Broken Promises

Beyond the current debate lies a deeper, more troubling history.

Media owners across Liberia have, for years, complained of unpaid government debts, some stretching back multiple administrations.

Others speak of contracts honored in good faith but never fully settled.

The consequences have been severe as journalists worked months without pay, forcing some newsrooms to cut staff or scale down operations.

On the other hand some media outlets shutting down entirely.

In a country where the media serves as a primary watchdog, these challenges raise urgent concerns about accountability and governance.

The Employment Question

Gongloe's intervention also highlights another dimension of the crisis, which is employment.

Liberia continues to produce graduates from institutions such as the University of Liberia and other journalism training centers. Yet, with media institutions struggling financially, job opportunities remain limited.

"A vibrant media sector can employ many young Liberians, but if the sector collapses, where will these graduates go?," Gongloe noted.

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Gongloe's call carries additional weight given his history.

As former Solicitor General, he positioned himself as a defender of press freedom, often intervening in cases involving the detention of journalists.

He described his role as that of a "gatekeeper," ensuring that journalists were not unjustly imprisoned.

"We campaigned for freedom of expression," he said. "And I worked to make sure journalists would not go to jail."

Beyond Media, A Subtle Political Warning

While focused primarily on the media, Gongloe's statement also touched on governance concerns, including cautionary remarks about political rhetoric and leadership dynamics.

Drawing on Liberia's political history, he urged leaders to act responsibly and remain mindful of the consequences of their actions.

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As Liberia reflects on the meaning of World Press Freedom Day 2026, one reality is becoming increasingly clear, the country's media sector stands at a crossroads.

On one side lies a legacy of hard-won press freedom. On the other hand, a growing economic crisis threatens to undermine it.

Gongloe's call for a "rescue mission" may be dramatic, but for many in Liberia's media community, it captures a simple truth. Without urgent action, the question is no longer whether the press is free, but whether it can survive.