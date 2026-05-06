Liberia Moves to Fix Weak Whistleblower Laws With Incentives, Stronger Protections

Monrovia — The Liberian government has launched a major push to overhaul its witness protection and whistleblower laws, as stakeholders warned that weak safeguards and poor implementation are undermining the fight against corruption.

At a one-day high-level technical review meeting on Tuesday, legal experts and key institutions began scrutinizing proposed amendments to the Witness Protection Act of 2021 and the Whistleblower Act of 2021. The process aims to make both laws more effective, with a sharp focus on introducing incentives and strengthening protection mechanisms.

The session, organized by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Witness Protection Agency (WPA), brought together actors from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Governance Commission, and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, among others.

Driven by Presidential Directive

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The review follows a presidential directive calling for the Whistleblower Act to include motivational incentives--such as rewards and bounties--to encourage citizens to report crimes, including corruption and smuggling.

Incentives Alone Not Enough

Deputy Justice Minister for Codification, Cllr. J. Augustine Toe, cautioned that financial incentives without strong protection measures could backfire.

He stressed that reforms must criminalize retaliation, punish the suppression of whistleblower information, and penalize the exposure of identities, which could put lives at risk.

"Amending the law without robust protection mechanisms will undermine the very essence of these incentives," Toe warned.

He urged stakeholders to close legislative gaps and produce practical proposals to strengthen accountability and ensure safe reporting channels.

Gaps in Existing Laws

WPA Director Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II described the review as both a legal necessity and a national commitment to justice.

While the 2021 laws were a milestone, he said early implementation exposed serious weaknesses, including unclear definitions of who qualifies for protection, poor confidentiality safeguards, and weak inter-agency coordination.

Grigsby also pointed to emerging threats such as digital surveillance, which were not fully anticipated when the laws were enacted.

LACC: Weak Protections Discourage Whistleblowers

LACC Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe said corruption cannot be tackled without individuals willing to speak out--but warned that many are reluctant due to weak protections.

"The fight against corruption depends fundamentally on the courage of individuals," she said, describing whistleblowers as the "backbone of accountability."

She noted that limited resources, unclear institutional roles, and poor coordination have eroded public confidence in the system.

"Where protection mechanisms are perceived as weak or inaccessible, individuals are understandably reluctant to act," Zoe added.

Call for Practical, Enforceable Reforms

Stakeholders emphasized the need for reforms that go beyond legislation to include public awareness campaigns, stronger institutional independence, and clear operational procedures.

They also stressed aligning Liberia's framework with international standards, including obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Fiscal Concerns Take Center Stage

Deputy Finance Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh Geraldine Brunson, highlighted the importance of sustainable funding.

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She warned that even well-crafted laws could fail without predictable financing, urging that reforms be fully costed and integrated into national budget frameworks.

Brunson also called for stronger institutional capacity, measurable performance benchmarks, and risk management strategies to ensure long-term success.

Toward Stronger Accountability

The meeting is expected to produce concrete legislative proposals for submission to the President and eventual review by the Cabinet and National Legislature.

If implemented effectively, officials say the reforms could strengthen legal protections, boost public trust, and encourage more citizens to report corruption.

"The credibility of Liberia's anti-corruption efforts depends on the confidence of those who come forward," Grigsby said. "Strengthening these protections is essential to advancing justice."