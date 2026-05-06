Benin Hands Romuald Wadagni a Growth Mandate and a Democratic Test

analysis

How Benin's new president ensures inclusive growth, opens civic and political space and rebuilds regional ties will define his term.

Romuald Wadagni won Benin's 12 April presidential election with 94.27% of the vote, defeating Paul Hounkpè, who conceded defeat and called for national unity and respect for republican values. The Constitutional Court confirmed a voter turnout of 63.57%, up from 50.17% in 2021.

The vote marks the fifth democratic transition of power in Benin since the 1990 National Conference. In a regional context where failure to respect presidential term limits is a recurring source of instability, outgoing president Patrice Talon's decision to honour the constitutional two-term limit reinforces institutional stability.

The polls were peaceful but not flawless. The main opposition party was absent and isolated incidents included ballot stuffing, which must be investigated and those responsible held accountable. The Constitutional Court invalidated 34 596 votes nationwide due to irregularities.

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The Electoral Commission, Constitutional Court and observer missions did not, however, consider these incidents likely to compromise the election's credibility.

Hounkpè posed no real challenge. His Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin party won 4.78%, 6.65%, and 11.37% of the vote, respectively, in the January 2026 legislative and local elections and the 2021 presidential election.

Wadagni is considered one of the key architects of the economic successes achieved under Talon's two terms. As finance minister for 10 years, he led the economy, with gross domestic product rising from 1.8% in 2015 to around 8% in 2025.

His governance programme for 2026-33 centres on three priorities: social wellbeing for all, a diversified and competitive economy, and national cohesion and security.

His government's biggest challenge will be to translate that growth into faster poverty reduction. Despite steady growth, about 40.1% of Benin's population lives below the poverty line.

His success will depend on his ability to ensure political pluralism and the balance of powers, to strengthen the rule of law and normalise relations with neighbouring countries.

The presidential polls took place under unprecedented circumstances. It was held four months after the 7 December coup attempt, which threatened to derail the electoral process and followed major constitutional and institutional reforms initiated by the state since 2016. These reforms have profoundly altered conditions for political participation, while restricting civic and political space.

The opposition, meanwhile, appears weakened and fractured by internal crises. Former president Thomas Boni Yayi's departure from Les Démocrates' leadership in March plunged the party into crisis. Without amendments to the sponsorship rules, the opposition could be excluded from the electoral process until the 2040 presidential polls.

The November 2025 Constitution stipulates that a 'republican responsibility pact may be concluded between the government and political parties under the auspices of the Senate ... to establish a framework for collaboration with the opposition in light of the prohibition on permanent election campaigns outside of election periods.'

This provision, along with the controversial political truce introduced by the 2025 constitutional amendment, details of which are still unclear, must not become tools to neutralise the opposition and stifle debate. This pact must be transformed into a tool for dialogue and consensus-building.

As outlined in his governance programme, Wadagni must ensure the effective implementation of institutionalised mechanisms for citizen participation, as well as the rollout of travelling public accountability dialogues - essential for strengthening national cohesion.

His government must prioritise a national dialogue with all key stakeholders to assess contentious reforms, identify shortcomings and propose consensual amendments, while ensuring broader popular support and respect for democracy and the rule of law.

The new government must learn from the coup attempt, which served as a reminder of the fragility of the country's democratic gains. And the opposition must reinvent itself to become a credible alternative and to effectively fulfil its role as a check on power.

The dynamic between Wadagni and Talon will be a key factor in Benin's stability over the next seven years. The risk of institutional friction is high, particularly with the November 2025 creation of a Senate endowed with broad powers, including reviewing laws passed by the National Assembly and requesting a second reading of legislative proposals. Talon's likely appointment as Senate President could institutionalise a form of dual executive.

Wadagni must also revitalise regional cooperation. Ongoing extremist attacks in the north and the breakdown in relations with Benin's neighbours are concerning. While relations with Nigeria have improved following its support in thwarting the coup attempt, those with Burkina Faso and Niger remain strained.

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During his campaign, Wadagni struck a conciliatory tone towards his neighbours, framing his election as a diplomatic opening to restore frayed regional ties. He acknowledges that unilateral defence of Benin's northern borders is unviable against multidimensional threats. Resuming regional cooperation hinges on the political will of authorities in Niamey and Ouagadougou.

The security vacuum created by the breakdown of regional partnerships benefits only terrorist groups. Without cooperation, cross-border areas and the W-Arly-Pendjari Complex will continue serving as rear bases, threatening the stability of all three countries.

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Jeannine Ella Abatan, Senior Researcher, ISS Regional Office for West Africa and the Sahel