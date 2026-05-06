Ghana to Host High-Level Conference On Reparatory Justice in June

Ghana is set to host the maiden conference on Reparatory Justice, following the recent adoption of the Landmark United Nations (UN) General Assembly Resolution which declared resolution declaring the trans-Atlantic enslavement of Africans a crime against humanity.

Dubbed: High-Level 'Next Steps' Conference on Reparatory Justice, the meeting is scheduled from June 17 to 19, 2026 in Accra under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, who also serves as the African Union Champion for Reparations.

It is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, ministers, academics, and experts to chart a path forward on the global reparations agenda.

The resolution, which received the backing of 123 UN Member States, recognises the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the system of racialised chattel enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity, marking a major step in global acknowledgement of historical injustices.

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A statement issued in Accra yesterday said the conference would provide a platform for participating states and stakeholders to deliberate on practical steps towards achieving reparatory justice.

It said discussions would centre on translating the resolution, referenced as A/RES/80/250, into a common and actionable global framework, including the development of policy approaches, institutional arrangements and mechanisms for sustained international engagement.

The statement indicated that the meeting would also seek to strengthen Africa's collective voice on reparations and deepen collaboration among countries, while engaging the African diaspora and international partners.

As part of the programme, a special Juneteenth commemoration would be held at the Christiansborg Castle at Osu, a site of historical significance linked to the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The event, the statement noted, would be jointly observed with Africans in the United States and would offer participants the opportunity to reflect on the historical context of the reparations discourse, while promoting remembrance, recognition, healing and justice.

The conference is expected to produce a set of recommendations and forward-looking actions to guide future engagements at both continental and international levels.

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Ghana has in recent years taken a leading role in advocating reparatory justice, positioning itself as a key voice in global efforts to address the enduring legacy of slavery and colonialism.