Ghana: Vice President Demands Transparency in 'Mahama Cares' Rollout

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for greater public awareness and transparency in the rollout of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, known as "Mahama Cares", after receiving a detailed briefing from its leadership in Accra.

During a meeting with officials of the Fund yesterday, she stressed the need to actively communicate information about the initiative to the public, urging managers and the media to highlight how the programme is supporting persons with serious health conditions.

She said the policy was carefully designed to provide care for vulnerable people who are unable to afford treatment, particularly in cases where illnesses cannot be prevented.

She noted that many Ghanaian families have lost their savings due to prolonged illnesses affecting relatives, adding that the Mahama Cares initiative is intended to reduce such financial burdens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The Vice President commended the leadership of the Fund, particularly its strong representation of women, and described their work as essential to strengthening healthcare delivery systems in the country.

She also emphasised the need to strengthen primary healthcare and ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment at the right level, so as to reduce congestion at major hospitals.

She said the government remained committed to improving services from community health centres to teaching hospitals, while also investing in prevention, early detection, and research into diseases such as childhood cancers.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang raised concerns about gaps in training and equipment maintenance within the health sector, noting that many medical machines break down due to lack of technical support.

She therefore called for improved training for health workers and technicians to ensure that equipment is properly maintained and efficiently utilised.

On infrastructure, she pointed to disparities in access to healthcare across regions and urged authorities to extend services beyond major cities to the northern parts of the country.

She further linked poor road networks to delays in accessing healthcare, stressing that development efforts must be seen as interconnected.

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, explained that the Mahama Cares initiative forms part of a broader strategy to achieve universal health coverage.

He said government policies such as Free Primary Healthcare and the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Scheme were designed to complement one another.

According to him, Free Primary Healthcare would cover basic services for all Ghanaians, with a focus on prevention and early detection of diseases.

He noted that many people, including those living with hypertension, are unaware of their condition, making early screening critical.

He added that patients whose conditions go beyond primary care would be covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme, while Mahama Cares would support those with complex or costly conditions not fully covered under the scheme.

The Administrator of the Fund, Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku, revealed that a nationwide assessment had exposed significant gaps in equipment and services across health facilities.

She said only two radiotherapy machines are currently available in the country, both located in Accra, resulting in waiting periods of up to four months for cancer patients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that access to diagnostic equipment such as mammogram machines is also limited, making early detection of diseases difficult for many patients.

"Based on findings from visits to 21 health facilities, including teaching and regional hospitals, the Fund has decided to begin its rollout by focusing on cancer treatment," she said.

She indicated that the programme would initially operate in about 30 facilities, including selected private hospitals with better equipment.

She further disclosed that a pilot phase carried out earlier this year supported 50 patients at a cost of nearly GH¢4.8 million, underscoring the high cost of treatment and the need for sustained funding.

Madam Darko-Opoku also announced ongoing efforts to expand specialised cardiology centres in major hospitals, with facilities designed to provide comprehensive care under one roof.