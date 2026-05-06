Ghana: Illegal Structures Demolished At Sakumono Ramsar Site · Exercise Targets Encroachment · Restores Waterways Ahead of Rainy Season

Several illegal structures at various stages of construction within the core zone of the Gulf Course section of the Sakumono Ramsar Site have been demolished by the Forestry Commission (FC).

The three-day exercise, which began yesterday in collaboration with the Tema West Municipal Assembly and the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), is aimed at restoring the natural flow of waterways in the area and reducing the persistent risk of flooding, particularly as the rainy season approaches.

The demolition, which had already commenced before the media arrived, proceeded smoothly as excavators pulled down the structures under the supervision of authorities, with no resistance from the affected developers.

The affected buildings, mostly storey structures, were of a uniform design, suggesting an estate development encroaching on the waterway.

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Most of the structures were at various stages of completion and were not occupied.

At the time of the visit, The Ghanaian Times observed that debris from the previous day's demolition was being cleared and transported to another site near the lagoon using a tipper truck.

The Operations Manager in charge of Stakeholders at the FC, Mr Joseph Binlinla, expressed concern about the level of encroachment on the site despite repeated warnings from authorities.

He stressed that the Commission would not relent in removing illegal structures from the Ramsar site, given its importance in flood prevention and ecosystem protection.

"Let us not be sympathetic with people who do wrong. What is wrong is wrong. Building within a wetland is wrong, whether you have a permit from whoever is wrong. And that is why we are bent on ensuring that we drive away everyone doing what is not legitimate on the wetland," Mr Binlinla stated.

He added that the FC would put in place additional measures, including 24-hour surveillance after the exercise, to ensure the full reclamation of the site and prevent further encroachment.

Mr Binlinla also noted that all relevant stakeholders, including traditional leaders, had been engaged prior to the exercise and had expressed their support.

For her part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Head of REGSEC, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, assured that regulations governing wetlands and Ramsar sites would be strictly enforced.

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She explained that assemblies had been directed by government to ensure that permits are not unlawfully issued to encroachers, adding that officials found culpable would face sanctions.

"If you want a permit, the engineers and planners should come to the site and check it before they give you the permit. As I am speaking to you, a lot of engineers have been transferred because of this issue," Ms Ocloo said.

The Chief of Borkwei We, Nii Bortey Kalo Dzadzelor II, said there had been an agreement between traditional authorities, the FC and other stakeholders to set up a committee to demarcate the core zone.

However, he noted that the agreement had not been fully implemented before the demolition exercise began.

"We met and agreed that all of us should come to the site for us to have an idea of where the core area is, because now they said they are doing random demolition and that whatever they think is on the way will affect the Ramsar site," he added.