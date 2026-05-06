South Africa: Ghana High Commission Issues Safety Advisory Over Johannesburg Protest

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has issued a safety advisory to Ghanaian nationals following a protest in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD), which has heightened tensions and disrupted normal activities.

The protest, which took place on Wednesday, April 29, was organised by a group identified as "March and March" over unemployment and the presence of undocumented foreign nationals.

According to the High Commission, the demonstration had already resulted in major traffic congestion and interruptions to business operations in the Johannesburg CBD.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the mission cautioned that the nature of the protest posed a potential risk, particularly to foreign nationals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

"Given the nature of the protest, there is a heightened risk of tension, particularly toward foreign nationals," the statement said.

The High Commission advised Ghanaians to exercise caution and avoid the city centre unless travel there was absolutely necessary.

It further urged those residing in Johannesburg to remain indoors or stay in secure locations and limit unnecessary movement throughout the day.

The mission also warned members of the Ghanaian community not to engage with protesters under any circumstances, even if approached or provoked.

It emphasised the importance of carrying valid identification and relevant documentation at all times.

The High Commission called on community members to remain in close contact with one another and to check on individuals who may be vulnerable.

Parents and guardians were also advised to ensure that children remain in safe environments and avoid travel through affected areas.

Additionally, the mission urged the public to share only verified information in order to prevent panic and the spread of misinformation.

The High Commission reiterated that the safety and well-being of Ghanaian nationals remain its top priority and called for calm and vigilance as the situation unfolds.