Ghana: GMWU Honours Eric Asubonteng for Service to Mineworkers

Koforidua — The Ghana Mineworkers' Union (GMWU) has presented a special award to Eric Asubonteng, former Senior Vice-President - Africa (NoJVs) at AngloGold Ashanti, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the mining sector.

The award was presented during the National May Day Parade held in Koforidua.

It celebrates Mr Asubonteng's decades-long commitment to promoting fair labour practices, worker safety and sustainable growth in Ghana's mining industry.

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A chartered accountant with over 23 years of executive leadership experience, Mr Asubonteng, has played a key role in shaping dialogue among mining companies, government and organised labour.

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As a former President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, he championed policies that balanced productivity with worker welfare. His leadership earned him the Overall Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award in 2019 and Mining Personality of the Year in 2023.

Receiving the award, Mr Asubonteng said "This honour belongs to every mineworker who goes underground or into the pit each day. My role has always been to ensure that the wealth we create from Ghana's soil translates into safer conditions, fair wages and real opportunity for the men and women who make this industry possible.

Partnership with unions like GMWU is not optional, it is the foundation of a sustainable mining future."

The GMWU, widely recognised as a leading advocate for mineworkers, has secured significant gains over the years, including dollar-indexed minimum wages, comprehensive collective bargaining agreements and strengthened occupational health and safety frameworks across major mining operations.

In his remarks, the General Secretary of the union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, said

"Comrade Asubonteng represents the kind of leadership our industry needs, firm on business, but unwavering on worker welfare. He listened when it mattered, negotiated in good faith, and understood that no mine can thrive if its workers are left behind. Today, we honour not just a man, but a standard of engagement we expect from every mining executive in Ghana."

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The union reaffirmed its commitment to collective action and called on stakeholders to deepen collaboration in the face of ongoing operational and economic challenges in the sector.

It noted that the award serves as a reminder that progress is achievable when industry and labour prioritise dialogue over division.

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