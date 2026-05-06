Ghana: Net Loss - the Hidden Cost of Protecting Ghana's Oceans

Maame Ayorkor has sold fish from the same weathered wooden table near Jamestown harbour for 22 years. Each morning, she rises before dawn, waits for the canoes to return, and sorts through whatever the sea has given. Lately, the sea has been giving less.

"The fish are not here like before," she says, gesturing toward the Atlantic. "And now they say we cannot go out certain weeks. But the big ships -- those ones out there -- they never stop."

Maame Ayorkor's complaint captures a tension at the heart of Ghana's marine conservation challenge: as the government moves to align with the global '30x30' target -- protecting 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030 -- the policies being implemented are falling heaviest on those least responsible for the ocean's decline.

A global target, a local crisis

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The 30x30 commitment, enshrined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework signed in December 2022, represents the most ambitious international agreement on ocean protection in history. For Ghana -- a nation of over two million people whose livelihoods depend, directly or indirectly, on fisheries -- meeting this target carries extraordinary stakes.

Ghana's coastline stretches approximately 550 kilometres, and its Exclusive Economic Zone covers roughly 236,000 square kilometres of the Gulf of Guinea. Yet decades of overfishing, industrial encroachment, and weak enforcement have left fish stocks in critical condition. A 2023 report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation estimated that Ghana's marine catch has declined by more than 50 per cent over the past three decades.

Prof. Kwadwo Berchie Asiedu, Acting Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, was unequivocal at a recent training in Kumasi.

"We are at a crossroads. Ghana cannot meet the 30x30 target simply by drawing boundaries on a map. Meaningful protection requires enforcement capacity, community buy-in, and a serious reckoning with the double standard that exempts industrial operators from the same scrutiny applied to artisanal fishers."

The government's response has included seasonal closed seasons that ban fishing during spawning periods, restricted zones around sensitive habitats, and proposals for formal Marine Protected Areas. The Fisheries Commission has also expanded surveillance patrols -- at least on paper.

Policy on paper, gaps on the water

The challenge, observers and fishers say, is not the existence of policy but its application. Ghana passed its Fisheries Act in 2002 and updated it through the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act of 2025 -- legislation lauded by international partners as progressive. But enforcement along the coastline remains inconsistent at best, and captured at worst.

Closed seasons apply primarily to small-scale canoe fishers who operate within inshore waters. Industrial trawlers -- whose nets sweep the ocean floor and whose bycatch is estimated to account for enormous quantities of wasted juvenile fish -- operate under a different, and observers say more lenient, framework.

"The regulations are there. The challenge is resources. We do not have enough patrol vessels, enough trained officers, or enough funding to monitor the entire EEZ effectively. And when there are violations, the legal processes to enforce penalties are slow", Prof. Asiedu mentioned.

THE IUU shadow

Underpinning the crisis is the stubborn persistence of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. According to estimates from Global Fishing Watch, Ghana's waters rank among those most affected by IUU activity in West Africa -- a problem that cuts across all sectors of the fisheries.

Mr Kofi Agbogah, Executive Director of the marine conservation organisation, Hen Mpoano, at a recent virtual training, traces the problem to its roots. "IUU fishing is a result of poor governance -- particularly of the high seas outside national jurisdiction. It flows directly from the failure of governments to regulate or enforce national and international laws," he said.

The EU Yellow Card: Pressure from outside

International pressure has added a layer of urgency to Ghana's governance failures. The European Union has twice issued Ghana a 'yellow card' warning under its IUU fishing regulation -- a formal notice that the country's fisheries control systems are inadequate and that access to the EU seafood market could be jeopardised. The first warning came in 2013; the current one was issued in 2021.

Ghana's seafood exports to the EU, valued at tens of millions of dollars annually, depend on the country maintaining an acceptable governance framework. For the government, the card has accelerated reforms -- including new vessel monitoring systems and licensing reviews. For fishing communities, it has changed little on the water.

"The yellow card process has pushed Ghana to make structural improvements in its monitoring and reporting systems, and that is welcome. But it is essentially a trade instrument, not a conservation instrument. Its effects are felt most at the institutional level -- not in the lived reality of fishers or fish stocks", Mr Agbogah noted.

Who is paying the price?

The burden of conservation, as currently constructed, falls disproportionately on those with the least power. Women fish processors like Maame Ayorkor face reduced catches to smoke, dry, and sell. Trotro mates and market traders dependent on affordable fish protein see prices rise. Young men who might have entered the canoe fishery find the economics increasingly forbidding.

Meanwhile, budgetary commitments to marine conservation remain thin. An analysis of Ghana's fisheries sector budget allocations over the past five years reveals a persistent underfunding of the Fisheries Commission relative to the scale of the challenge. Conservation programmes compete with subsidies -- including the controversial premix fuel subsidy -- for limited resources.

"Ghana is attempting to meet a global conservation target with a domestic financing gap that has never been honestly acknowledged. The 30x30 commitment requires not just protected area designations, but sustained investment in management, enforcement, and alternative livelihood support for affected communities. We are nowhere near that level of resourcing," says Mr Agbogah.

Is there a better way?

Elsewhere in West Africa, experiments in co-management -- where fishing communities are given formal roles in monitoring and managing local marine resources -- have produced encouraging results. In Senegal, locally managed marine areas negotiated with artisanal fishing communities have improved both fish stocks and community incomes. In Sierra Leone, fishers trained as community monitors have extended the reach of government enforcement at a fraction of the cost of patrol vessels.

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Advocates argue that Ghana's path to meaningful 30x30 compliance must run through communities like Jamestown -- not around them. Conservation policies designed without the participation of those most affected, and enforced against the least powerful, will generate neither ecological recovery nor social licence.

According to Mr Agbogah "the communities that have protected these waters for generations understand the sea in ways that no government regulation can replicate. If Ghana is serious about the 30x30 target, it needs to invest in community-based co-management frameworks that give fishers a stake in conservation -- not just a restriction on their livelihoods."

A reckoning deferred

Back at Jamestown harbour, the morning catch is coming in. It is smaller than last week, Maame Ayorkor observes. The canoes return with kingfish, herrings, a scattering of crabs. On the horizon, a large vessel moves slowly eastward -- too far out to identify, but close enough to notice.

Ghana's oceans are in crisis. The 30x30 target offers a framework for recovery -- but frameworks alone do not restore fish stocks, rebuild livelihoods, or close the enforcement gap that allows industrial operators to profit while artisanal communities bear the cost of conservation. The question Ghana must answer -- urgently, and honestly -- is not whether it will meet the 30x30 target. It is whether it will meet it in a way that is fair.