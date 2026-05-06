Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Ogoni Youth Leader Opposes Reprisal On South Africans in Nigeria

Following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, especially Nigerians, the global president of Ogoni Youths Development Initiative (OYDI), Comrade Imeabe Saviour Oscar, has cautioned against reprisal attacks.

Imeade, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday, warned that attacking South Africans in Nigeria could further deepen divisions and endanger innocent lives.

While condemning the attacks, the youth leader called for restraint and the prevention of further escalation.

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He described the xenophobic attacks as unacceptable, inhuman, and a betrayal of the African brotherhood that Nigeria helped secure during the apartheid struggle.

"Should Nigerians react by attacking South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria? No. Absolutely not. Two wrongs do not make a right.

"Retaliation attacks on South African businesses like MTN, Shoprite, Multichoice, or innocent South African citizens living in Nigeria will punish the wrong people.

"Many of these companies employ thousands of Nigerians; attacking them means putting our own brothers and sisters out of jobs. We cannot condemn xenophobia in South Africa and practice it at home.

"Destruction of lawful investments will trigger lawsuits, capital flight, and worsen our already fragile economy. Violence here will be used to justify more attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and other countries.

"As youths, we must not allow anger to push us into self-destruction. We must be better than those attacking us. As youths, we should learn not to take the law into our hands.

"South Africans living peacefully in our communities are not our enemies. The ordinary South African is also a victim of misgovernance and poverty," Imeade said.

The youth leader urged the federal government to act fast to save and protect Nigerians staying in South Africa and other part of the world.

He said: "Let the federal government of Nigeria raise or provide funds, offer shelter, and show solidarity to Nigerians returning from South Africa. That is the Nigerian spirit.

"The Nigeria Government should Summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria. Demand a clear explanation and concrete protection plan for Nigerians, the federal government of Nigeria must act fast to save and protect Nigerians living in South Africa and other part of the world, If South Africa cannot guarantee safety,

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"The Nigeria Government should activate emergency evacuation of Nigerians who wish to return, with Air Peace and other carriers, as done in 2019.

"Engage AU & UN,table this matter at the African Union and UN Human Rights Council. Xenophobia violates the AU Charter and AfCFTA protocols. Nigeria must lead the charge for sanctions if South african government fails to act.

"If South Africa won't protect Nigerians, why should their companies enjoy unchecked access to our 200 million market? Start with strict visa and work permit.

"Create a standing rapid-response unit under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NIDCOM to respond to attacks on Nigerians anywhere in 24 hours.Both countries must invest in education to cure the ignorance that fuels xenophobia. Nigeria and South Africa are not competitors; we are pillars of Africa.

"We fought apartheid not so South Africa can turn around and kill Africans. We will not retaliate with violence, but we will not be silent either. Nigeria must defend her citizens with strength, diplomacy, and strategy -- not street rage.

"To every Nigerian in South Africa: You are not alone. To the South African Government: the blood of any Nigerian is too costly for your silence.

"Nigeria government and South Africa government must unite to face a common front or goal."