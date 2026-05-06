Liberia: Weah Complains Boakai to UN

-Says UP Undermining Rule of Law, Eroding Democracy

- Former President George M. Weah has formally raised concerns with the United Nations over what he described as a pattern of actions by the Boakai-led administration that allegedly undermine the rule of law, weaken democratic governance, and threaten national peace and stability.

Mr. Weah made the assertions on Monday during a meeting at his Paynesville office with the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, Ms. Nicola Clase, who is currently in Liberia as part of an assessment mission on peacebuilding and national cohesion.

According to the former President, his concerns include what he termed blatant disregard for Supreme Court rulings and executive overreach across the branches of government.

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He specifically pointed to the removal of Speaker Fonati Koffa, whom he described as illegal.

Mr. Weah further informed the UN delegation of what he characterized as politically motivated arrests and prosecutions of former officials of his administration, the dismissal of tenured public servants, incidents of police brutality against civilians, and a broader neglect of fundamental human rights. He warned that such developments pose risks to Liberia's hard-won peace and security.

The former President also recounted an incident from 2024 in which an aircraft carrying him was allegedly denied permission to land at the country's international airport while already within Liberian airspace. He described the incident as endangering his life and that of his entourage.

Emphasizing the role of the international community, Mr. Weah described the United Nations and other regional and continental bodies as "vested guarantors" of Liberia's peace and stability and urged them to treat the cited issues as early warning signs of democratic regression.

In response, Ms. Nicola Clase, who was accompanied by Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis Brown, said her visit aims to engage a broad spectrum of national stakeholders. She noted that the Peacebuilding Commission is assessing the state of Liberia's peace process, social cohesion, and national reconciliation efforts.