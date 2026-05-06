Liberia: NCD Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan and 2026 PSIP Project

- The Government of Liberia, through the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), has officially launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026-2030), titled "Disability Inclusive Development Programs," at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Speaking at the launch, NCD Acting Executive Director J. Aaron Wright Sr. called on stakeholders including government ministries, development partners, civil society, and the private sector to work collaboratively with the Commission and persons with disabilities.

"The success of this mission will not depend on words alone, but on sustained action, collaboration, and accountability. It calls for partnership across government, civil society, the private sector, and our communities. Together, we must ensure that policies are not only written but implemented, that voices are not only heard but respected, and that inclusion is not an aspiration but a lived reality," he stated.

He further noted that the Strategic Plan provides timely direction as technology continues to shape global economies, stressing that Liberia must keep pace with global developments while ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully included in national progress.

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Meanwhile, the NCD also officially launched its 2026 Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP) program over the weekend. The event brought together government officials, development partners, and organizations of persons with disabilities.

The National Commission on Disabilities reaffirmed its commitment to working with all stakeholders to build an inclusive, equitable, and resilient Liberia where no one is left behind.

The Strategic Plan outlines a comprehensive roadmap aimed at advancing the rights, inclusion, and socio-economic empowerment of persons with disabilities across Liberia. It seeks to address longstanding barriers that have hindered equal access to education, healthcare, employment, social protection, justice, and civic participation.

The Plan positions disability inclusion as a national development priority, emphasizing shared responsibility among government institutions, civil society, the private sector, development partners, and local communities. It aligns with key frameworks, including the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognizing persons with disabilities as vital contributors to national growth, peace, and social cohesion.

A central pillar of the Plan focuses on reforming the NCD to effectively coordinate, implement, and monitor disability-inclusive policies nationwide. To strengthen service delivery and accountability, the Plan proposes the establishment and reinforcement of key departments such as Programs, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL), Research and Data Management, Procurement, Legal Aid, Peace and Reconciliation, Media and Public Relations, Gender and Social Protection, Livelihood and Economic Empowerment, Sign Language and Braille Education, as well as Finance and Administration.

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The Strategic Plan is further structured around prioritized thematic areas, including inclusive governance, quality education, health and rehabilitation services, social welfare systems, economic empowerment, gender equality, access to justice, peacebuilding, public awareness, and strengthened research and data systems.

Implementation will focus on mainstreaming disability inclusion across national policies, programs, and budgets, while promoting inter-ministerial collaboration, decentralized service delivery, and active participation of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations. The Plan also underscores the importance of decentralizing the Commission's activities to ensure nationwide impact.

To ensure accountability and measurable outcomes, the Plan incorporates a robust Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning framework with clear indicators, reporting mechanisms, and feedback systems to track progress and guide decision-making.