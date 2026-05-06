Liberia: Cooper Slams House for 'Illegal' Expulsion of Rep. Yekeh

Former Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper has sharply criticized the House of Representatives for expelling Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, describing the action as illegal, unconstitutional, and a dangerous precedent.

Reacting to the decision during the 2026 World Press Freedom Day observance in Kakata City, Cooper insisted that allegations of treason cannot be determined by legislative vote but must be proven through judicial process.

"This action is totally illegal and unconstitutional. If it is being claimed that Representative Yekeh committed treason, such an allegation must be proven by actions and tested in a court of competent jurisdiction, not by words or political votes," Cooper said.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted to expel Yekeh following controversial remarks he allegedly made regarding the long-standing Liberia-Guinea border dispute. A total of 49 of the 73 lawmakers, representing a two-thirds majority, endorsed the decision, branding Yekeh's comments as treasonous.

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In March, Yekeh reportedly stated that the disputed Sorlorma Port of Entry lies within Guinean territory--remarks that triggered widespread public backlash. Fellow lawmakers contended that the statement undermined Liberia's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Cooper, however, challenged the legality of the House's action, arguing that while the Legislature operates under its standing rules, those rules must remain subordinate to the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

"The Supreme Court is the final interpreter of the Constitution. Even where treason is alleged, due process must be followed. No legislative body has the authority to supplant the courts," he emphasized.

The former senator further warned that removing elected representatives solely through political majorities, without judicial determination, risks eroding constitutional governance.

"When standing rules begin to override the Constitution, we move toward confusion and anarchy," Cooper cautioned.

While acknowledging the Legislature's right to discipline its members, Cooper argued that suspension or other internal sanctions would have been more appropriate than outright expulsion on allegations of treason.

Meanwhile, the expulsion of Rep. Yekeh has continued to generate mixed reactions across the political spectrum. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf described the action as inconsistent with democratic principles and freedom of speech.

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"I don't think this is the way to go. I don't believe anyone should be expelled because of freedom of speech. People should not be punished so harshly for expressing opinions," Sirleaf was quoted as saying recently.

Despite his strong criticism, Cooper distanced himself from political interpretations of the matter, stressing that the final determination rests solely with the judiciary.

"As far as I understand the law, this does not meet the threshold of treason. But the final decision belongs to the court," he concluded.