Liberians Divided Over Kolubah Removal, Cite Lack of Due Process

- Public reaction continues to grow following the removal of Representative Yekeh Kolubah, with several Liberians raising concerns over what they describe as a lack of due process in the decision taken by the Legislature.

Speaking on Monday, May 4, 2026, in an exclusive interview with citizens in Monrovia, Daniel Tailey said the action against Kolubah was unfair. He argued that serious allegations, especially those with national implications, should be handled through the courts. Tailey maintained that due process was not followed, adding that even Kolubah's legal representation was reportedly denied a hearing. He also noted that the speed of the removal raised concerns and suggested a lack of transparency.

However, Archie Ponpon described Ma Sirleaf's statement as one of frustration. Ponpon stated that the presidency is an institution driven by vision and leadership, which he believes is being demonstrated. He also criticized Kolubah's remarks regarding Guinea, arguing that such statements were irresponsible and could have serious national consequences.

Aquio Kesselly emphasized her experience and understanding of both domestic and international politics. Kesselly pointed out that Sirleaf, a founding member of the Unity Party, has deep knowledge of legislative processes. She argued that the removal of Kolubah was illegal and did not follow proper procedures.

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Archie William cited Article 38 of the Liberian Constitution, which empowers the Legislature to regulate its own affairs. He stressed that although due process is important, the Executive has no role in legislative decisions. William accused Kolubah of undermining the integrity of the state and maintained that lawmakers acted within their power. He also described Sirleaf's statement as political and inappropriate.

Famon K. Fofana said Sirleaf's comments undermine the Legislature's authority. Fofana insisted that Kolubah was given the opportunity to follow due process but failed to comply, making the Legislature's action justified.

Meanwhile, Prince Dickson George Jr. emphasized that public officials must exercise responsibility. He argued that Kolubah's statement about Guinea's claim to Liberian land was inappropriate and could have heightened tensions. According to George, while individuals have the right to speak, the Legislature also has the constitutional authority to discipline its members when necessary.