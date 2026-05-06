Nigeria: Enugu Disowns Illegal Levy On Traditional Medicine Practitioners

An official said authorities had been alerted to the "unwholesome activities" of individuals harassing practitioners and collecting unapproved levies.

The Enugu State Government has distanced itself from the activities of a group allegedly extorting traditional medicine practitioners under the guise of acting on behalf of the state.

Onyekwere Nwobodo, special adviser on media to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

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Mr Nwobodo said authorities had been alerted to the "unwholesome activities" of individuals harassing practitioners and collecting unapproved levies.

According to him, the group identified as the Association of Traditional Medicine Practitioners of Enugu State lacks official accreditation and is not recognised by the government.

He emphasised that the group had no authority to represent or act on behalf of the state.

The governor's aide clarified that under existing laws in Enugu State, the registration and certification of traditional medicine practitioners falls strictly under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Mr Nwobodo further disclosed that reports of the group's activities had been forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

"Some key members of the group have already been apprehended and are currently facing prosecution in court.

"Those involved should be aware that engaging with such impostors could have serious consequences. To be forewarned is to be forearmed," he said.

He urged the public, particularly traditional medicine practitioners, to remain vigilant and avoid any dealings with the unauthorised group.