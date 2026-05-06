Senegalese, Benin Influencers Highlight Importance of Collaboration

Addis Ababa — Influential digital creators from across Africa are gathering in Addis Ababa for the African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) 2026, underscoring the growing importance of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and unified storytelling in shaping the continent's global image.

Among the participants are Senegalese content creator Jaaw Ketchun and Benin-based digital influencer Regie Boyzzer, both of whom emphasized the significance of the summit as a platform for connection and transformation.

Jaaw Ketchun, who is visiting Ethiopia for the first time, highlighted the value of ASMIS in fostering meaningful exchanges among Africa's digital voices.

"This type of summit fosters exchange. It creates opportunities and brings people together," he said. "It was important for me to come to Addis Ababa, to discover the country and its culture, and to connect with other influencers from different countries."

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He added that the summit serves not only as a networking platform but also as a learning environment.

"I came to listen, to learn, because this type of summit is like a series of workshops. I hope it will be a great success," he noted, expressing appreciation for the warm welcome in Addis Ababa.

Similarly, Regie Boyzzer, who represents Benin and commands a large digital following, described ASMIS as a leading pan-African initiative that brings together key stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

"I'm here to represent Benin. I was invited by ASMIS to participate in a pan-African event that brings together top digital content creators, brands, policymakers, and media," she said.

"We arrived safely, and I believe everything will run smoothly. We are working together," she stated.

The African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) is designed to serve as a continental platform where influencers, institutions, and industry leaders converge to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and develop strategies to amplify authentic African narratives.

As Africa's digital space continues to expand, gatherings such as ASMIS are playing an increasingly vital role in aligning voices across borders--ensuring that the continent tells its own stories with clarity, confidence, and impact.

The strong participation of creators like Jaaw Ketchun and Regie Boyzzer reflects a broader continental momentum toward collaboration and collective storytelling, with Addis Ababa once again serving as a hub for dialogue that shapes Africa's digital future.