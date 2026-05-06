Nigeria Eyes 2031 African Games, 2034 Commonwealth Games in Bold Sports Hub Drive

Nigeria has renewed its push to become Africa's leading sports destination, unveiling an ambitious plan to host the 2031 African Games and the 2034 Commonwealth Games as part of a broader strategy to transform the sector.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, outlined the vision during a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the recently concluded high-level seminar jointly organised by the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) and the NSC. The forum brought together sports directors from across the ECOWAS region to align development policies and strengthen continental collaboration.

The seminar provided a platform for peer review among African nations, focusing on harmonising sports development frameworks and moving away from fragmented national approaches. Dikko stressed the importance of adopting a unified system that aligns with the African Union's broader vision of sport as both an economic driver and a tool for social development.

"We want to see what every country is doing and how we can harmonise our progress and development in one alignment," Dikko said. "The AU vision is clear -- to use sport not just for competition, but as a catalyst for economic growth and youth engagement across the continent."

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On Nigeria's readiness to host major international events, Dikko expressed confidence in the country's infrastructure and organisational capacity. He revealed that Nigeria had initially planned to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games before shifting focus to a dual ambition of hosting the 2031 African Games and the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

According to him, inspection teams from the African Union have already assessed Nigeria's preparedness for the African Games, noting the availability of world-class facilities across several regions.

"If you go to the Niger Delta region, from Delta to Edo, Akwa Ibom to Calabar, the stadiums there alone can host a major international tournament," he said. "Across the country, the facilities exist -- what is required now is coordination, investment and seriousness."

Dikko also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a National Sports Infrastructure Development Board to mobilise funding to upgrade facilities nationwide. The initiative, he said, would target both elite and grassroots sports development, ensuring Nigeria is fully equipped to deliver world-class competitions.