Nigeria: Lobi Stars Set Up Committee to Audit Player Contracts

Lobi Stars FC have constituted a committee to verify and review the contractual status of all players, in a move aimed at strengthening transparency and ensuring proper compliance with club obligations.

The decision, approved by the club's chairman, was confirmed in an official statement issued by the Media and Communications Director, Emmanuel Uja. The exercise is expected to involve a comprehensive audit of existing player agreements, including financial entitlements and contractual validity.

According to the statement, the committee will be chaired by Mr Terzungwe Chugh, with Mr Harry Yachi and Mr Finbar Yanmelu serving as members, while Mr Austin Tyowua will act as secretary.

The committee has been tasked with conducting due diligence across all player contracts. Its terms of reference include ascertaining the authenticity and validity of agreements, reconciling contractual claims with corresponding financial commitments, and engaging players where necessary on the possibility of mutual termination or other resolutions. Recommendations arising from the process will be submitted to the club's management for further action.

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As part of the review, all players have been directed to appear before the committee for an interface session scheduled to take place at the McCarthy Stadium on Thursday, 7 May 2026, starting at 9:00am.

Players have been instructed to attend punctually and present valid proof of their contracts alongside any supporting documentation to aid the verification process.

The club's management reiterated its commitment to professionalism, accountability and the overall development of the team, stressing the importance of full cooperation from players to ensure a smooth and credible exercise.

The move comes as Lobi Stars seek to reinforce administrative standards and maintain clarity in contractual dealings, amid growing emphasis on governance and financial discipline within Nigerian club football.