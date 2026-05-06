Nigeria: Soludo Scraps Anambra Sports Commission

6 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

This was confirmed in the 18-man Commissioner-nominees list sent by Mr Soludo to the Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday for screening.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has scrapped the Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ASSDC) and reinstated the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.

This was confirmed in the 18-man Commissioner-nominees list Mr Soludo sent to the Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday for screening.

Patrick Aghamba has been nominated as Commissioner for the newly merged ministry.

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Mr Aghamba was the commissioner for youth empowerment in Mr Soludo's first term.

The Anambra Sports Development Commission was separated from the ministry and established as an independent department under the administration of then-Governor Willie Obiano in 2018.

Tony Oli served as the pioneer chairman, while Patrick Onyedum was the second and immediate past chairman.

Some of the former Commissioners who made the new list are Izuchukwu Okafor (Finance), Afam Obidike (Health), Law Mefor (Information and Value Reformation) and Offornze Amucheazi (Lands).

Others are Ben-Chuks Odoemena (Agriculture), Chukwukadibia Okoye (Budget and Economic Planning), Udoji Amedu (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Ekene Ogugua (Education) and Clem Aguiyi (Environment).

Others are Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN (Justice/Attorney-General), Vin Ezeaka (Local Government and Community Affairs), Charles Ofoegbu (Petroleum and Mineral Resources) and Chijioke Ojukwu (Physical Planning and Urban Development).

Also on the list are Casmir Agummadu (Power), Okey Ezeobi (Works and Infrastructure), Eddy Ibuzo (Transport) and Esther Chinyere Onyekesi (Women Affairs and Social Development).

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