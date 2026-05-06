Nigeria: Newborn Triplets At Risk Over N320,000 Hospital Debt

The birth of a child typically brings joy to families and the wider community. But in some homes today, that joy is fast giving way to anxiety, as harsh economic realities make what should be a blessing feel like a burden.

For Bashir Musba and his young family in the Ejibo area of Lagos, what should have been a moment of overwhelming celebration, the birth of their triplets, has instead turned into a crushing burden, as rising medical bills, feeding costs, and daily survival challenges take their toll.

"When they told me my wife had given birth to three babies, I was happy," Bashir recalled.

"But now, I see that what we thought was a blessing has become a very heavy responsibility."

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The triplets -- two girls and a boy were delivered through an emergency Caesarean section on November 26, 2025, after doctors warned that complications during pregnancy could cost both the mother and the babies their lives.

According to Bashir, the pregnancy had initially been monitored outside a formal hospital setting due to financial constraints.

"We could not afford the N30,000 registration fee at the nearest government hospital, so my wife continued with a traditional clinic she was used to.," he explained to Good Health Weekly.

Trouble began when his wife, Hidayat, fell ill with measles at nearly eight months pregnant.

She was rushed to a private clinic in Ejibo, where a scan revealed a life-threatening situation.

"The doctor said two of the babies were struggling to breathe and that my wife needed an emergency operation.

"I was confused and scared because I didn't have the money."

According to Bashir, the cost of the surgery was far beyond his reach. "They asked for N700,000 before anything could be done. I didn't know where to start," he said.

However, help came from his Imam, who paid an initial N200,000, enabling doctors to proceed with the operation.

The surgery was successful, but the financial strain deepened. In total, the hospital bill rose to N950,000, leaving an outstanding balance of N320,000 despite contributions from friends and religious associates.

Since then, survival has become a daily struggle.

Bashir, who works as a housing agent helping people secure rooms and apartments, said the worsening economic situation has drastically reduced his income.

"People are not renting like before. Things are hard for everyone. The job is not bringing in money again."

At home, the needs are relentless. The triplets require constant feeding, consuming a tin of baby formula every two days at N10,000 each. Diapers cost about N12,000 weekly, while his wife and three older children, aged 12, 8, and 6, also depend on him for daily sustenance.

"I wake up every day thinking about what they will eat. Sometimes, I don't even know where the next meal will come from," Bashir said.

The family currently lives in a single room, a space too small to accommodate eight people comfortably.

"There is no space. The children are growing, and the babies need proper care. We need a better place to live."

Despite the mounting challenges, Bashir said he is determined not to give up.

"I cannot abandon my family. I just need support so I can stand again."

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He appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, well-meaning Nigerians, organisations, and philanthropists to come to his aid, to help him clear the outstanding hospital bill, secure better accommodation, and provide food, baby supplies, and basic needs for his children.

"This is a sincere appeal. Any help, no matter how small, will go a long way in saving this family."

"What we need now is help. We are doing our best, but we cannot do it alone."

For Bashir and his family, the cry is urgent and human, that what began as a rare blessing should not become a lifelong burden.

For those willing to assist, Bashir can be reached on: 08144993593/ 08083182216. Or send their donations to the Bank details: Account name: Bashir Musbau Babatunde, Account number: 2065992380, bank: UBA