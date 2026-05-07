Sudan: WFP - Sudan Aid Ops Not Impacted By Khartoum Airport Drone Strike

Khartoum — The drone strike that targeted the environs of Khartoum airport on Monday, and has led to the suspension of many flights, has not impacted the operations of the World Food Programme (WFP), and all of the organisation's staff are accounted for.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, a drone attack, presumably launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday, targeted Khartoum Airport and surrounding areas for the first time since last October. Initial reports suggest that the main terminal was not hit. In that report, WFP already indicated that their operations were not affected.

In response to new questions by Radio Dabanga today, the organisation's spokesperson reiterated: "WFP can confirm that its operations are not impacted and all staff are accounted for after reports of an attack in the vicinity of Khartoum airport."

The spokesperson told this station: "We continue to monitor the circumstances and will take action to adjust our operations as warranted to ensure the safety and security of our staff, our partners and the people we serve."

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At the end of February, the first UN aircraft landed at Khartoum airport, coming from Port Sudan, after a hiatus of about three years.

The United Nations expressed grave concern over the escalating drone attacks that continue to endanger civilians, noting a wave of strikes in several Sudanese states in recent days.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the downing of a drone over Khartoum airport led to the cancellation of flights, noting that the airport is a vital artery for the arrival of humanitarian aid.