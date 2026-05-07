Khartoum — The United Nations team in Sudan reported that flights to and from the capital Khartoum remained suspended today, after drones targeted the airport on Monday and other parts of the city. Sudan's Prime Minister Kamil Idris, accompanied by a number of ministers and officials, inspected Khartoum International Airport yesterday afternoon.

The UN emphasised that the airport is a vital hub for the delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly for the movement of humanitarian workers. It is worth noting that the UN team has returned to Khartoum to continue its work from there, after having relocated to Port Sudan in the east following the outbreak of war.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric condemned these attacks, which affect civilians and civilian infrastructure, during his daily press briefing. He called on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks against civilians and civilian objects.

He noted that a day after a fuel station and tanker were hit near Kosti in White Nile state, reports today indicated that drones bombed several locations in the city, including two fuel stations in a vital area. Dujarric noted reports of injuries and disruptions to essential services as a result.

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Kamil Idris inspects the airport

Prime Minister Kamil Idris, accompanied by a number of ministers and officials, inspected Khartoum International Airport yesterday afternoon to check on the progress of preparations for the resumption of air traffic after the completion of the required technical procedures.

The Prime Minister expressed his categorical rejection of the attack on the airport, considering it a purely civilian facility, and all international laws prohibit it from being subjected to such an unjustified attack.

The National Umma Party, headed by Mohamed Abdullah El Douma, condemned the drone attacks launched by the Rapid Support Forces on a number of sites, including Khartoum Airport, which led to the disruption of air traffic.

The party announced its support for the armed forces in repelling what it described as foreign aggression, declaring its backing for all decisive measures the state deems necessary to confront the rebels and the countries supporting them, in order to preserve the security, safety, and dignity of our country.