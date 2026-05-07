Zimbabwe: Chivayo Denies Marriage to Sonja Madzikanda in Urgent Court Bid, Challenges Asset Claims

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has approached the High Court on an urgent basis, flatly denying that he is married to Sonja Louise Madzikanda and seeking to block her claims to his wealth in a bitter cross-border legal fight.

In an urgent chamber application filed at the High Court in Harare, Chivayo is asking the court to fast-track proceedings and dismiss a separate case in which Madzikanda is claiming spousal rights, including maintenance and a share of assets.

Central to his application is the assertion that there is no subsisting marriage between the two.

Court papers state that "the parties were married customarily and their union terminated in 2024 on payment and acceptance of gupuro (divorce token)," effectively ending any marital relationship.

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Chivayo argues that despite this, Madzikanda has approached the courts claiming rights "predicated on the existence of a marriage," including "claims for dissolution of marriage, declaration of the existence and the consequent dissolution of a civil partnership, spousal maintenance and division of assets."

He further claims that these assertions triggered drastic legal action in South Africa, where Madzikanda successfully obtained an anti-dissipation order targeting his assets.

"Relying on the pendence of this claim, Respondent approached courts in the Republic of South Africa for anti-dissipation relief... the High Court in South Africa granted an anti-dissipation order freezing bank accounts and grounding a private jet owned by Applicant's companies," the application reads.

Chivayo says the consequences of that order have been severe and immediate.

"The effect... is to cripple Applicant's entities in that they are unable to function in the ordinary course... including paying salaries, rent and taxes," he argues.

He also warns that the freeze has put him at risk of breaching a separate court order relating to the upkeep of children.

"It makes it difficult if not impossible for Applicant to pay his monthly financial dues... which leaves him at risk of falling in contempt of court," the application states, adding that the situation is now "prejudicing the children."

Chivayo insists the South African order is based entirely on what he calls a flawed and baseless claim currently before the Harare High Court.

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"The entire anti-dissipation order is predicated on the pendence of HCHF/62/26," he says, arguing that the solution is to urgently dispose of that case.

He is now seeking an order to have the matter dismissed, describing it as "frivolous and vexatious."

"The clear antidote to this disastrous situation... is the definitive resolution of HCHF/62/26," reads the application.

The businessman further argues that the matter cannot wait, citing the financial and legal risks he faces.

"The circumstances of the matter are that such resolution has become urgent... given the risks of contempt of court and prejudice to the minor children," he states.

The application was filed within days of a South African court decision on April 23, 2026, which revived an earlier order freezing his assets, including bank accounts and a private jet linked to his companies.

That ruling, issued by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, reinstated sweeping restrictions barring Chivayo and associated entities from accessing or dealing with key assets, pending further proceedings.

Madzikanda has argued in the South African courts that the measures are necessary to prevent the dissipation of what she claims are matrimonial assets while divorce proceedings continue in Zimbabwe.

However, Chivayo now maintains there is no marriage to dissolve, and therefore no basis for her claims.

The High Court is yet to determine whether the matter will be heard on an urgent basis.