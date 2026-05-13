Zimbabwe: Chivayo Fires Back Over Capitalk 'Freebies' Row

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has defended his decision to offer cash and vehicles to employees at state-owned radio station Capitalk FM saying the gesture was an act of gratitude rather than an attempt to breach workplace policy.

His remarks come amid social media debate and reports that the gifts may have contravened internal regulations governing employees at the state-owned institution.

In a statement, Chivayo said he had sought approval from Capitalk FM management before offering money and vehicle gifts following an interview at the station.

According to Chivayo, who recently appeared on Capitalk FM where he said he enjoyed "a wonderful time" with staff during an interview hosted by DJ Phathisani Sibanda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After the interview, he said he approached the station's general manager, Comfort Mbofana to ask whether he could reward staff members for their hospitality and professionalism.

"I asked the General Manager whether I was permitted to give the workers some money for lunch to which he responded, 'Yes with pleasure'," Chivayo said.

He claimed he was informed that 30 employees were on duty during the shift and subsequently offered US$1 000 per person, money he said was handed over through the general manager.

Chivayo further said he sought approval to purchase vehicles for two employees including interviewer DJ Phathisani Sibanda.

"I further requested permission to buy DJ Phathisani Sibanda who interviewed me, a Toyota Fortuner GD6 and another young lady employee a Toyota Aqua to which he also approved without hesitation," he said.

However, reports later emerged suggesting the gifts may have violated workplace policy at the state-owned broadcaster sparking debate online over ethics, governance and the propriety of accepting gifts within public institutions.

Chivayo said he was "profoundly surprised" by criticism surrounding what he described as a "simple act of gratitude".

"As a patriotic citizen, whenever I visit government institutions or companies owned by the State, I naturally have a soft spot because I openly and unapologetically support the ruling party, Zanu PF which governs our country," he said.

He argued that workers in public media deserve appreciation rather than bureaucratic restrictions.

"People who dedicate themselves daily towards informing, educating and entertaining the nation deserve appreciation and encouragement rather than unnecessary red tape," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a further twist, Chivayo suggested an alternative arrangement for the two vehicle beneficiaries if company policy prevented the gifts from being accepted.

He claimed a car dealer, identified as "Madzibaba Chipaga" of Enterprise Car Sales, had offered to sell a brand-new Toyota Fortuner GD6 for US$100 and a Toyota Aqua for US$50, prices he described as a "special arrangement" for the employees.

Chivayo also said he would instruct his lawyer, Mr Sikhumbuzo Mpofu to recover the remaining US$27 000 which he said could no longer be distributed to staff as originally intended.

The businessman further took aim at station management making remarks about the general manager's personal vehicle while questioning why workplace rules should prevent employees from benefiting from what he described as generosity.

The controversy has reignited debate over ethical boundaries surrounding gifts to public employees particularly within state-owned institutions where policies are often designed to avoid perceptions of undue influence or conflicts of interest.